Amidst swirling transfer rumors, PSG star Kylian Mbappe finds himself at a crossroads, with the possibility of rejecting Real Madrid‘s advances in favor of a potential move to Liverpool, reported by GOAL. The French forward's future has been a subject of intense speculation, with many anticipating his long-awaited free transfer to the Spanish giants this summer. However, former France and Arsenal star Robert Pires has thrown a curveball into the mix, advocating for Mbappe to spurn Madrid's advances and opt for a move to Anfield instead.
Reject Real Madrid, consider Liverpool
In a surprising turn of events, Pires has urged Mbappe to follow in his footsteps and decide against joining Real Madrid. Drawing from his own experience, Pires emphasized the attraction of playing in the English Premier League, suggesting that Mbappe could thrive in the vibrant atmosphere of Liverpool. Pires highlighted Liverpool's rich history, supportive fan base, and the potential for Mbappe to form a formidable partnership with Egyptian sensation Mohamed Salah as compelling reasons for the Frenchman to consider a move to Anfield.
Speaking to Le Media Carre, Pires stated, “I’m sorry, Kylian, but you weren’t the first player to say no to Real Madrid. I don’t know what decision he will make in the end, but I turned Madrid down because I had two other options. I’m sure that if I didn’t have the opportunity of going to Arsenal or Juventus I would have gone to Real Madrid. That’s for sure.”
Expressing his preference for Mbappe's potential move to Liverpool, Pires added, “I would like to see him at Liverpool. It’s a great family club, there’s a good structure, no pressure, the fans are level-headed… And I think a Salah-Mbappe partnership could be really explosive. I think he is capable of rejecting Real Madrid.”
Kylian Mbappe's next steps
As speculation mounts regarding Mbappe's future, conflicting reports have emerged regarding his next destination. Despite widespread anticipation of a move to Real Madrid, Mbappe has refuted claims of a finalized agreement between the two parties. Meanwhile, PSG coach Luis Enrique remains hopeful of convincing Mbappe to extend his time at the French club for at least one more season.
With his decision looming large, Mbappe finds himself at a critical juncture in his career. The allure of Real Madrid's illustrious history and star-studded lineup must be weighed against the potential for a fresh start and new challenges at Liverpool. As the footballing world eagerly awaits Mbappe's next move, the French forward must carefully consider his options and make a decision that aligns with his long-term ambitions and plans.