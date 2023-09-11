Renowned actor Timothée Chalamet and celebrity Kylie Jenner have certainly moved their relationship status from rumors to outright rubbing it in our faces in the US Open. Multiple celebrities were captured enjoying the event through US Open's cameras, however, said cameras were able to catch a sweet exchange between two celebrities.

The rumors began when the beauty influencer and model was seen exiting Chalamet's driveway last April and since then have even been caught exchanging flirtatious glances. Since then, fans of both celebrities have been at the edge of their seats trying to confirm if any of these bold moves mean anything.

It was only during Beyoncé's birthday concert for her Renaissance World Tour that the two made their “relationship” public and locked in the rumors about their relationship status. The duo have yet to confirm if they are officially dating or if this whole thing is just a temporary fling.

In the tweet posted by US Open's official Twitter page, they posted a video of the two together as well as Laverne Cox watching the game with anticipation.

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet and Laverne Cox are here for all the finals drama. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ToItygnGst — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

During the US Open, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted seated together appearing very cuddly and cozy together. The tennis game was able to capture a sweet exchange between the two celebrities sharing more than just words but as well as a kiss.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the US Open. pic.twitter.com/eemE2Iy5jG — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 10, 2023

No one is sure yet whether the couple are official. So far, neither of them have made a debut on each other's socials but fans remain optimistic regarding their relationship.