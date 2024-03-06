Kylie Jenner is setting off 2024 with not one new business but two. A few days ago, the reality star launched her very first perfume, Cosmic.
“From another world. Our sculptural bottle was formed to fit perfectly in the palm of your hand,” Jenner captioned a photo of her Cosmic perfume bottle.
She added in a video of the perfume-making process: “It’s important to me to highlight the special team behind cosmic. Thank you to my amazing master perfumer for helping me make my dream fragrance come to life.”
According to Jenner's Instagram post, the perfume is available in 3 refillable sizes: 30ml/1oz, 50ml/1.7oz, and 2100ml/3.3oz, plus a travel spray and refill. The shape of the bottle is uniquely its own as it was created to look like it was a “piece of art from another world.”
Kylie Jenner Vodka Soda Line
In addition to the new perfume, Jenner has also launched a new vodka soda line just in time for spring. Sprinter, will come in four flavors — black cherry, peach, grapefruit and lime. Each can contains 100 calories with no added sugar.
“Sprinter is my answer to the growing consumer demand for quality canned cocktails — we’re adding to a market dominated by only a few players with an incredibly delicious vodka soda in a can,” Jenner said in a statement.
She added: “Not only does Sprinter have a unique bold branding that captures the feeling of fun with your friends, it is also the best tasting vodka soda I’ve ever tried – and I’ve tried a lot. I can’t wait for people to taste it for themselves.”
Sprinter will be sold in an eight-can variety pack for $20. It launches nationwide on March 21.
Jenner is also the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby, and Khy.
Kylie will be following in her older sister's footsteps as she takes on this venture. Kendall launched 818 Tequila in 2021.
“For almost 4 years I've been on a journey to create the best-tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we've done it!” Kendall, 28, wrote in the post at the time.