Just when you thought the alleged Golden Globes drama was over. According to In Touch Weekly, Kylie Jenner is “not a fan” of Selena Gomez's after the viral Golden Globes moment.

A viral video began circulating with Gomez whispering to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller at the Golden Globes earlier this month. The video being shared over social media was interpreted by amateur lip readers who believed Gomez was gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who have been dating for a couple of months.

“I asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no’ – selena gomez,” one fan speculated on Instagram.

Teller seemingly replied to Gomez's speculated answer, “With Timothée?” which received a nod from Gomez in response.

“Selena wanted to take pictures with Kylie and talk and say hello, but Kylie didn’t seem to want to talk to Selena and basically turned her back to her,” a witness told the outlet. “Selena seemed mad that Kylie wasn’t giving her the time of day. Apparently, Kylie isn’t much of a fan of Selena’s, and it showed!”

“That seems a bit extreme, even for Kylie, but she has been super private when it comes to their romance,” another source tells the publication. “It’s possible she’d feel threatened by someone like Selena, even though Selena is happily in a new relationship of her own.”

Gomez is currently dating producer Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez Denies Kylie Jenner Rumor

However, on the flip side, Gomez has denied all accusations that she was gossiping about Jenner and her boyfriend actor Timothée Chalamet.

“I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” Selena commented on E! News' Instagram post about the video Tuesday (Jan. 9). “Not that that's anyone business.”

On Monday (Jan. 8), a source per Us Weekly backed up Gomez's story.

“Selena didn’t speak with Kylie nor Timothée at The Globes; there was never any drama,” the source said, adding she “never asked to take a photo” with Chalamet.

“She never even ran into him,” the insider added.

The Dune actor even spoke on Jenner's behalf when a TMZ reporter caught up with him when he asked how Jenner and Gomez were and if they had any “beef” to which the actor replied “no,” adding “we're all good.”