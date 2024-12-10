Kylie Kelce is showing that she has some immense star power. The mom of three, who is expecting another baby girl with her husband Jason Kelce, had her podcast “Not Gonna Lie” debut at No. 1 on Spotify and Apple's podcast charts. Kylie released her first episode on Dec. 5.

In Kylie's podcast announcement, she explained that she wanted to use her platform for positivity and control the narrative of the headlines about her family.

“I decided to start this because, quite frankly, I was sick of hearing all the speculation and tabloid articles, all the nonsense and noise and I figured why not just come out and have a conversation with you guys myself?” Kylie said in the introductory video. “Because at the end of the day, I'm not going to lie. We'll talk about topics like parenting, entertainment, and sports, and I have absolutely no business talking to the guests we're going to have on.”

She later explained what another goal of hers is for the podcast in the debut episode.

“I have increased visibility, which makes the things that I talk about have increased visibility,” she explained. “And if I can do things to impact field hockey, women's sports in general, and different philanthropic endeavors or charities I feel strongly about, then we can make this up. We can take a positive spin on this.”

In the first episode, she told a story about how she gets “offended” when fans say her daughters resemble her brother-in-law Travis Kelce.

“I complained a lot when Wyatt arrived,” Kylie said of her oldest daughter. “It looked like I had nothing to do with it. If I had not pushed her out myself, I would not believe that I had any part in making her.”

She then spoke about her middle daughter, Elliotte “Ellie,” who fans think resembles Travis.

“Then I got Ellie,” she said, “who now the internet has run away with the fact that she looks like Travis, which I am slightly offended by. I was blonde. I had one dimple. I very much feel as though Ellie could pass for looking like mom. So if we could hop off the whole ‘Ellie looks like Travis,’ train, that would be greatly appreciated.”

As for their youngest daughter (yup, you guessed it) she also resembles her father.

That’s the only one I have any chance of having any claim to when it comes to looking alike,” Kylie added about Bennett. “Jury is still out on the fourth one, but Benny is definitely another Jason lookalike.”