Kylie Kelce reveals the funny reason why she and her husband, Jason Kelce, decided to have another baby. Kylie and Jason who have three daughters, Bennett, 21 months, Elliotte, 3, and Wyatt, 5, announced last month that they are expecting a fourth daughter.

On Kylie's podcast, “Not Gonna Lie,” which premiered earlier this month, she revealed that she and Jason came to the conclusion to have another child because of liking “even numbers.”

“Jason was always like, ‘I'll do whatever you wanna do,' and I was always in the camp of I wanted four with room for one pleasant surprise,” Kylie shared on her podcast. “Which I really think we got to three, and I was like, three is cool. This feels good.”

“Then we got out of the rough baby sleeping and all that, and then I was just like, you know what? I really like even numbers,” she added.

Kylie added that after this baby though she's probably done.

“I think it might get shut down after this one,” she said. “We're gonna have this next kid and I'm gonna be like, ‘Don't even look at me. Just eyes at the floor. Don't look at me.' ”

The couple, who has been married since 2018, announced their pregnancy news on Instagram with their three daughters wearing a pink “big sister” sweater. Wyatt looked surprised as she put her head over her head, Ellie grinned at the news and Bennett was photographed sobbing.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister,” Kylie wrote in the Instagram caption. “At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!

Since the release of Kylie's podcast, she has given fans an inside look on family life with the former Philadelphia Eagles center. Prior to her premiere episode, she spoke on why it was important for her to start this show after usually shying away from the spotlight.

“I decided to start this because, quite frankly, I was sick of hearing all the speculation and tabloid articles, all the nonsense and noise and I figured why not just come out and have a conversation with you guys myself?” Kylie said in the introductory video. “Because at the end of the day, I'm not going to lie. We'll talk about topics like parenting, entertainment, and sports, and I have absolutely no business talking to the guests we're going to have on.”