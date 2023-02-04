The Brooklyn Nets, despite losing Kevin Durant to injury in mid-January, appeared to have righted the ship following a tumultuous start to the season. As one may recall, the Nets have had to weather a trade request from Durant, an anti-Semitic Twitter saga from Kyrie Irving, and pressing questions regarding Ben Simmons’ commitment to winning vis as vis his scoring confidence.

In particular, the Nets looked like a convincing title contender in December as they steamrolled through their opposition. Thus, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if the Nets continued their elite play once Durant makes his return to action. However, they may not get an opportunity to pick up where they left off.

On Friday morning, Kyrie Irving made headlines once more, but at the very least, this time, the drama surrounding Irving pertains to that of his career on the court. Following an apparent impasse in contract extension negotiations between Irving and the Nets, the mercurial point guard has decided that he wants out of Brooklyn and that he demanded the front office to cave to his request, as he threatened to leave for nothing in free agency in a few months’ time.

As a result, the Dallas Mavericks (among other teams) expressed interest in trading for Irving. The rationale behind their interest in adding the eight-time All-Star is crystal clear. He may not fix their defensive shortcomings, but Irving will give the Mavs an incredible second star alongside Luka Doncic, especially with the Slovenian superstar nursing an injury at the moment.

Adding Kyrie Irving will definitely be an enticing proposition for the Mavs. The only question now is whether they have enough assets to swing a trade. Nevertheless, it’ll just be due diligence for the Mavs to try and float out this perfect offer towards the Nets less than a week before the NBA trade deadline.

Mavs trade Tim Hardaway Jr., Dwight Powell, Josh Green, and 2025 DAL first-round pick for Kyrie Irving and Cam Thomas

It could be tough to stomach for the Mavs front office to trade away their already-limited assets for yet another player who could leave in a few months’ time. The Mavs, of all teams, know how difficult it can be to replace a nascent piece who left for nothing in free agency. Thus, swinging a trade for Kyrie Irving could be too risky a move for their liking.

However, it’s clear that, as presently constructed, the Mavs need another ball-handler to flank Luka Doncic. It’s extremely apparent that the Mavs fall off a cliff everytime Doncic is either on the bench or out injured. The loss of Jalen Brunson continues to haunt them in some capacity to this day; they would be hard-pressed to find a better option available on the trade market than Irving who’s equipped to improve the Mavs exponentially.

Of course, they would want assurances that Kyrie Irving wouldn’t just depart in free agency. In a few years, the Mavs could look very foolish if they decide to trade Josh Green and a future first-rounder (in addition to other salary fodder) for a three-month rental (at worst) of Irving.

Thus, it stands to reason that the offer above should only be available if Irving and the Mavs could agree to a contract extension. Alas, knowing the Mavs front office, that is easier said than done. They still haven’t even come to terms with Christian Wood yet, despite the center’s reported desire to stay in Dallas.

Even then, the Nets should remain resolute in their asking price for Kyrie Irving. After all, he’s not just some inconsequential player; he may not be the most drama-free off the court, and his views and opinions can definitely strike some nerves, but on the court, he remains one of the best players in the entire association.

Therefore, the Nets should ask for nothing less than the Mavs’ best assets. Josh Green has quietly developed into one of the more unheralded yet solid prospects in the entire association. Green contributes a lot of little things that add up to winning; the Mavs will be loath to give him up.

That is why the Nets would sweeten the pot and cushion the Mavs’ loss of depth at guard by adding in Cam Thomas. Thomas is not the all-around player Green is, and their games couldn’t be any more different from each other. But if there’s anything Thomas could do, it’s score in bunches. And Thomas could very well get better still – he’s only 21 years old.

The Nets should be willing to give him up; they are already loaded with combo guards on their roster, not to mention Ben Simmons’ presence as the bonafide floor general in Brooklyn should they give up Irving. And Thomas could find himself in an ideal scenario to break out given how the Mavs offense caters to strong guard play.