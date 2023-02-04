While the Dallas Mavericks are said to be reluctant on making a move for Kyrie Irving, that doesn’t mean the team is not looking to get Luka Doncic some help. According to rumors, Mark Cuban and co. are eyeing both Bojan Bogdanovic and Bogdan Bogdanovic to bolster the team’s roster.

Irving’s trade demand sent shockwaves all over the NBA on Friday, with several teams being linked to the veteran guard after he issued an ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets as well. While the Mavs have been mentioned as a potential trade partner, they reportedly “have had had a reluctance to make significant offers of assets for Irving.”

It remains to be seen if the Mavs will make a serious push for Irving, but as mentioned, they are exploring all their options to improve the team, with the Bogdanovics being the subject of their interest.

“They also want Bojan Bogdanovic from Detroit and Bogdan Bogdanovic from Atlanta — they’re desperate and determined to get help for Luka Doncic before he passes out from exhaustion in carrying that franchise,” Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports wrote.

It is not the first time the Mavs have been linked with Bojan, as they have shown serious interest in acquiring him earlier in the season. Nonetheless, they will have to pay quite a hefty price to get him from the Detroit Pistons considering how well he is playing. Detroit reportedly wants Dallas’ 2027 first-round pick in the deal.

As for Bogdan, potentially trading for the Atlanta Hawks swingman is a new development. It’s unknown if the Mavs have gained any traction or if they even have inquired with Atlanta for the Serbian’s availability.

Whoever the Mavs choose to pursue, however, they really need to act soon and get Doncic the help he needs so badly.