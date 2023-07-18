L.A. Rams' DT Aaron Donald once again joins the exclusive Madden 99 club, meaning he'll have the highest possible rating in Madden 24. This means he'll be the highest rated DT and among the highest rated defensive players in the game as well.

With Madden 24 coming this August, EA along with ESPN is releasing player ratings over the week to celebrate the game's upcoming launch. Donald surpasses Peyton Manning for most 99 overall ratings in Madden history with seven. The three-time NFL defensive player of the year, Super Bowl Champion, 9-time pro bowler, and 7-time First-Team All-Pro can add another accomplishment to his list.

It comes as no surprise that Donald earns another 99 overall rating. The Rams struggled in 2022 without him and fellow veteran Matthew Stafford. He had a tremendous Super Bowl performance last year when he earned two sacks and three QB-hits, including a crucial stop on 4th-and-1 with less than a minute in the game. He helped the Rams secure their first Super Bowl victory since 2000.

Donald Joins Minnesota Vikings' WR Justin Jefferson on Madden 24's 99 club. While Jefferson is only entering his fourth-year, Donald enters his 10th as one of the best players in the league and an easy first-ballot Hall-of-Famer. We'll learn who else joins this year's exclusive group as the week progresses.

Madden 24 Rating Reveal Schedule

If you'd like to keep up with the Madden 24 Rating Reveals, here's the schedule and which ESPN programs you can follow:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Monday, July 17th – Wide Receivers

Wide Receivers Tuesday, July 18th – Edge Rushers

Edge Rushers Wednesday, July 19th – Running Backs

Running Backs Thursday, July 20th – Cornerbacks

Cornerbacks Friday, July 21st – Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks Sunday, July 23rd @ 1:00 PM ET – Full Madden NFL 24 Ratings Breakdown

ESPN Programs:

Get Up (8am – 10am ET) 99 Club Reveals

SportsCenter (12pm – 2pm ET) Top 10 Players of Each Position

First Take (10am – 12pm ET) & NFL Live (4pm – 5pm ET) Discussion and Analysis.



Madden 24 releases on August 18th, 2023. It'll be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Owners of the game's deluxe edition get access to the game three days early.

For more information, check out ClutchPoints Gaming