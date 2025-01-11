A benefit concert is set to take place at the home of the LA Clippers, the Intuit Dome, on January 30. The concert will be held with the purpose of rebuilding the communities devastated by the Los Angeles wildfires. FireAid is described as an “evening of music and solidarity,” with performers and ticket information announcements set to be made in the coming days.

The concert is being produced by Shelli, Irving, and the Azoff family in conjunction with Live Nation and AEG Presents. According to Variety, “Proceeds from the event will go towards rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure the city of Los Angeles is better prepared for fire emergencies.”

The catastrophic fires erupted on January 6 due to the effects of the Santa Ana winds. They quickly spread throughout the city and impacted multiple communities, including Pacific Palisades, Altadena, Sylmar, Granada Hills, Studio City, and Runyon Canyon. While firefighters and first responders have worked tirelessly to contain existing fires, new ones erupted on January 9, including one in West Hills. Thousands of buildings and homes have been burnt down as a result of these fires, and at least 10 people have been confirmed dead.

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets postponed amid wildfires

Los Angeles Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets has been postponed, as reported by Shams Charania of ESPN. This news has marked another instance of sporting events being postponed or canceled in the city of Los Angeles.

In the NFL, the LA Rams will now play their playoff game in Arizona due to the wildfires. As the fires continue to destroy communities across the city, the hope now is that people are safely evacuated.

The NBA community has come together once again to support the people. A natural disaster like this is not to be taken lightly, and the association is taking safety measures. There hasn't been a replacement date to make up the games as of now.

Ensuring the safety of the players, and their families is the top priority for the league. Apart from the Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets, the Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs game has also been postponed.