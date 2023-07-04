The El Trafico takes stage on the Fourth of July! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our LA Galaxy-LA FC prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Galaxy (3-7-9) have been struggling all season long, but they seem to have found their groove lately. With four straight draws in their recent games, the Galaxy hopes to make this Independece Day game a classic match for the books.

The Falcons (9-5-5) have been the far better team, but they have acquired seven defeats in the last 10 games in all competitions. With disappointing exits at the CONCACAF Champions League and US Open Cup, LA FC hopes to get their second win in the third Los Angeles derby this season.

Here are the LA Galaxy-LA FC soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: LA Galaxy-LA FC Odds

LA Galaxy: +230

LA FC: -110

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -174

Under 2.5 Goals: +142

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. LA FC

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet 365

Time: 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT

Why LA Galaxy Can Beat LA FC

LA Galaxy has recently been stuck in a draw streak, with their last four matches in the MLS ending in deadlocks. Now, they are gearing up to face Los Angeles FC in an important clash at Dignity Health Sports Park.

In terms of league standings, there is a 16-point gap between the two clubs, with LA Galaxy currently sitting in 28th place with 16 points. Throughout the season, Galaxy has only managed to secure three wins in the league and is currently unbeaten in their last five matches, although four of those have ended in draws.

Since their defeat against Real Salt Lake in the US Open Cup, LA Galaxy has been unable to secure a victory, playing four consecutive draws. They first drew 1-1 against Saint Louis City, followed by a 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City. This was followed by a goalless draw with the Colorado Rapids before their most recent 2-2 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes. Raheem Edwards opened the scoring for LA Galaxy in the 31st minute, but Jack Skahan equalized for the San Jose Earthquakes in the 42nd minute. Preston Judd then restored LA Galaxy's lead in the 47th minute, only for Cristian Espinoza to equalize for the Earthquakes in the 81st minute, resulting in a draw.

LA Galaxy's performance at home this season has been disappointing, as their record suggests. In eight home games, they have secured two wins, two draws, and four defeats. In their five most recent home matches, they achieved two wins, two defeats, and one draw. They emerged victorious against Austin FC and the San Jose Earthquakes, but suffered losses to the Colorado Rapids and Charlotte FC, and then settled for a draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Unfortunately, Martín Cáceres (knee), Memo Rodriguez (avulsion fracture), and Chicharito (cruciate ligament rupture) are unavailable for Los Angeles Galaxy under the guidance of coach Greg Vanney. The squad will have to rely on the likes of Preston Judd, Tyler Boyd, and Dejan Joveljic, who have combined for seven of the Galaxy's 18 goals. Douglas Costa and Riqui Puig are also responsible for six of the team's 13 assists, so they will also be expected to make an impact.

Why LA FC Can Beat LA Galaxy

Los Angeles FC is currently facing a rough patch after suffering their second consecutive defeat. A victory in this match would greatly boost the confidence of the Los Angeles FC team.

This season, LA FC has been on an upward trajectory, aiming for their tenth win. With a record of nine wins, five draws, and five losses, they have scored an impressive 28 goals and currently hold the second position in the Western Conference.

Unfortunately, Los Angeles FC has been unable to find their form, experiencing ongoing struggles. As the defending MLS champions, the visitors have been struggling with two back-to-back losses and a total of seven defeats in their last ten matches across all competitions.

In their last two games, they suffered consecutive defeats, and in their previous five matches, they recorded two wins and three defeats. They lost to Houston Dynamo, Vancouver Whitecaps, and FC Dallas while securing victories against Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders. In their most recent game, Los Angeles FC faced a defeat against FC Dallas on the road. They conceded a goal in the 56th minute from Bernard Kamungo and a second goal in the 90th minute from Sam Junqua. Despite having goal-scoring opportunities, Los Angeles failed to convert, allowing FC Dallas to secure all three points.

When playing away from home, Los Angeles FC has delivered average performances this season. In their last nine away games, they have won, drawn, and lost on three equal occasions. Their five most recent away matches resulted in two wins and three defeats. They suffered losses against the San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, and FC Dallas, but emerged victorious against Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City.

Fortunately, Los Angeles FC's squad is mostly available for selection, with only one fitness concern for coach Steve Cherundolo. Maxime Crépeau (Tibia Fracture) will be unavailable for the upcoming match. Denis Bouanga is primed to make an impact and is expected to add to his tally of 11 goals. Carlos Vela is also looking to add to his four assists this season, while Mateusz Bogusz and Kwadwo Opoku are adding to their eight combined goal involvements.

Final LA Galaxy-LA FC Prediction & Pick

Both teams are expected to deliver fireworks on the pitch, just perfect for Independence Day. However, the Falcons own the Galaxy's numbers and will be pounding the hosts in their win.

Final LA Galaxy-LA FC Prediction & Pick: LA FC (-110), Over 2.5 goals (+142)