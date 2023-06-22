LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our LA Galaxy-Sporting Kansas prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Los Angeles Galaxy (3-4-9) are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Galaxy were held to a 1-1 draw by St. Louis City in their previous game. LA is winless in the last two games and will need to bounce back.

Sporting Kansas City (5-5-9) are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The Sporting team slumped to a 1-2 home defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC. SK's four-game unbeaten run was halted by this defeat, so they will be looking to get another string of wins.

Here are the LA Galaxy-Sporting Kansas soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: LA Galaxy-Sporting Kansas Odds

LA Galaxy: +105

Sporting Kansas: +200

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -152

Under 2.5 Goals: +106

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why LA Galaxy Can Beat Sporting Kansas

It has been a miserable season for the Galaxy, who sit in 13th place in the conference with a 3-4-9 record. They have the second-worst record in the West and in the league, slightly ahead of Colorado Rapids.

In the last game against Saint Louis City, LA Galaxy forced a 1-1 draw to get a share of the spoils. LA Galaxy managed to get 55% possession, but Saint Louis was ahead in total shots (22 to 12), shots on target (6 to 5), corner kicks (7 to 5), and big chances (3-2). Nicholas Gioacchini scored in the 68th minute off an assist by Indiana Vassilev. However, Daniel Aguirre converted from a pass by Douglas Costa to get a 1-1 deadlock.

After an unbeaten run of seven matches at home in the MLS, which dates back to the previous season, Los Angeles Galaxy have lost four of their last six such games in the competition. Los Angeles Galaxy have slumped over the past year and will need a resurgence to prove their mettle. LA Galaxy must improve its 2-1-4 home record, where they have scored nine goals and captured seven points in seven games.

Adding injury to insult, Chicarito will miss the remained of the year after scoring four goals across two matches against Sporting last season. Chicharito will be out until the start of the next MLS season after a cruciate ligament injury. Memo Rodriguez and Sega Coulibaly should return in the next couple of weeks following a thigh and knee injury respectively.

In this view, Greg Vanney should be handling the keys to the offense to Tyler Boyd and Dejan Joveljic, who each have two goals to lead the team. Each of Riqui Puig, Gaston Burgman, Marky Delgado, and Kelvin Leerdam has two goal contributions. The Galaxy must exceed their averages of 15.2 total shots, 12.8 successful dribbles, and 6.6 corner kicks per game to get the win.

Why Sporting Kansas Can Beat LA Galaxy

Despite a slow start to the season, Sporting jumped back into the playoff race by posting the most wins (5) in the Western Conference since the start of May. Sporting Kansas is slowly climbing into the top nine in the West, posting a 5-5-9 record with 21 goals and 220 points.

The Wizards had a 1-2 loss at home against the other Los Angeles team. Sporting had control of the game though, posting 63% ball possession, 16 total shots, seven shots on target, and eight corner kicks. However, they were only able to convert one goal from Alan Pulido in the first half. The Falcons rallied back in the second half with goals from Denil Maldonado and Carlos Vela. Roger Espinoza almost forced a 2-2 draw but his goal was canceled after a VAR review.

The Wizards are unbeaten in their last five matches against Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS, with their previous game ending in a 0-0 draw. The away side has good players at its disposal and will need to step up in this match. Kansas will need to improve its 1-4-5 road record, where they secured six goals and seven points, but gave up 15 goals in 10 away games.

Close as they are to a playoff spot, coach Peter Joseph Vermes’ boys cannot let their guard down. Especially, when they got a knocked-down opponent such as LA Galaxy up against them. However, there are numerous absences for the team. William Agada, Kayden Pierre, Graham Zusi, Andreu Fontas, Tim Melia, Kortne Ford, Logan Ndenbe, and Cam Duke are out due to injuries. Marinos Tzionis is absent while he takes an international duty with Cyprus in the Euro Qualifiers.

Alan Pulido should add to his five-goal tally. Daniel Salloi has four goals and two assists and should make an impact. Johnny Russell, Erik Thommy, and Gadi Kinda have two goals as well while Thoomy, Kinda, and Remi Walter have two assists.

Final LA Galaxy-Sporting Kansas Prediction & Pick

Kansas will be pounding against the Galaxy despite several absentees from the team. More goals are expected but LA takes the home loss.

Final LA Galaxy-Sporting Kansas Prediction & Pick: Sporting Kansas (+200), Over 2.5 goals (-152)