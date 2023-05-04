Girona and Mallorca meet on the Spanish top flight! Catch the La Liga odds series here, featuring our Girona-Mallorca prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Girona enters the match acquiring 44 points in their 32 opening matches. The Gironistes look to build from their two straight wins, which include a recent win against Sevilla. The hosts sit at the eighth spot of the table and hope to seal their second win for the month of May.

On the other hand, Los Piratas has been on a rocky run since February, notching only four wins in that stretch. The Pirates had recent victories against Celta Vigo and Getafe, but a defeat from Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club halted their momentum.

Here are the Girona-Mallorca soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Girona-Mallorca Odds

Girona: +110

Mallorca: +280

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +152

Under 2.5 Goals: -186

How to Watch Girona vs. Mallorca

TV: N/A

Stream: Bet365, ESPN+

Time: 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT

Why Girona Can Beat Mallorca

Girona enters this match off the back of a positive result, recording a 2-0 away victory over Sevilla. Girona has been unbeaten in six of their last seven games, incurring that loss from Real Valladolid. The Catalan outfit now carries 44 points, which has left them in 11th place in the table, boasting a record of six wins, six draws, and eight defeats across 20 games.

Girona is actually 10 points clear of the relegation zone, so snatching the three points here in the Estadi Montilivi would open up a healthy advantage and leave them eyeing a potential top-six position. They still have to cover six points to displace Real Betis from the Europa Conference League.

With Spanish manager Michel at the helm, the Blanquivermells are strong at home this season, picking up 30 points from 16 home matches and ranking sixth in the league, but they have been less impressive on their travels, only collecting 14 points from 16 games, which stands as the eighth-worst record in this campaign.

Girona Futbol Club only secured a return to the Spanish top flight through last season’s Segunda Division playoffs, but they have not looked out of place this season. The White and Reds will be eyeing wins in their next two matches against Real Sociedad, Villarreal, Celta Vigo, and Real Betis to round up their May games.

Girona will have to see this game with potential absences. Cristhian Stuani, Aleix Garcia, Toni Villa, Borja Garcia, and Inrahima Kebe will not make their appearances. Yangel Herrera and Javier Hernandez are doubtful in this match. Club leader Valentin Castellanos hopes to add to his 12-goal tally in this game.

Why Mallorca Can Beat Girona

Mallorca’s trajectory is somewhat different this season. Mallorca is currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and has been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Athletic Club Bilbao last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture. In that match, Mallorca managed to get only 30% possession and nine attempts on goal with two of them on target. For Mallorca, Kang-In Lee scored in the 58th minute, but Inaki Williams’ penalty kick in injury time forced the game to finish in a draw.

A run of two games without a victory has pulled them back into the relegation battle. Javier Aguirre’s side is now just seven points above the bottom three with six games remaining. On top of that, their away form is simply appalling, as they have registered just four victories and three draws on their travels in La Liga in 16 attempts, losing eight of those fixtures. Mallorca hopes to get the season win against the hosts. In their last meeting in Palma, the spoils were shared between Mallorca and Girona.

For this season, Mallorca has made 31 goals and 23 assists in 31 games played. They gave up 35 goals, giving them a -4 goal differential. They are tallying 9.1 total shots and 3.7 corners per game due to a low 41.1% ball possession. Els Barralets is also making 15.2 tackles, 8.2 interceptions, 20.6 clearances, and 2.6 saves per game which resulted in 10 clean sheets. Vedat Muriqi leads the team with 12 goals, while Kang-In Lee is in second place with six. The trio of Lee, Dani Rodriguez, and Pablo Maffeo have made four assists while Antonio Raillio, Abdon Prats, Amath Ndiaye, and Giovanni Gonzalez combined for 11 goal involvements.

Los Bermellones are without Pablo Maffeo and Antonio Raillo due to suspensions. Giovanni Gonzalez is also out while defender Matija Nastasic is doubtful to appear. Mallorca seeks improvement from its 3-5-8 record while playing away.

Final Girona-Mallorca Prediction & Pick

Girona will impose their confidence on familiar territory. A low-scoring match might be seen here but the hosts will bring home the bacon.

Final Girona-Mallorca Prediction & Pick: Girona (+110), Under 2.5 goals (-186)