Lady Gaga seemingly confirmed that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Michael Polansky. Fresh off her electric performance—-in French, might we add—-at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, she might have something extra to celebrate.

In footage shared on social media Sunday (July 28), the pop star referred to Polansky as “my fiancé” as she was in conversation with Prime Minister of France Gabriel Attal.

Friday, July 26, where she sang the song “Mon Truc en Plume” entirely in French along the banks of the River Seine.

Lady Gaga and Polansky first were seen out together in 2019 and went Instagram official in February 2020.

The couple sparked engagement rumors back in April. The “Poker Face” singer was seen in Hollywood sporting a large diamond on her left ring finger.

While Lady Gaga referred to Polansky as her fiancé, the couple did not officially confirm the engagement.

Lady Gaga: Her Past Relationships

Prior to Polansky, Lady Gaga was most notably engaged to actor Taylor Kinney. They had been dating for five years and had decided to split in 2016. Kinney starred in Lady Gaga’s “You and I” music video back in 2012 where they met.

“Taylor and I have always believed we are soul mates,” she wrote at the time on social media per J-14. “Just like all couples, we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”

She has also been previously linked to Lüc Carl, Rob Fusari, Matt ‘Dada' Williams, Christian Carino, Bradley Cooper, and Daniel Horton.

The Grammy winner has been open about her romantic past and how she wanted to prove previous boyfriends wrong.

“I had a boyfriend who told me I’d never succeed, never be nominated for a Grammy, never have a hit song and that he hoped I’d fail,” she said during an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2010. “I said to him, ‘Someday, when we’re not together, you won’t be able to order a cup of coffee at the f–king deli without hearing or seeing me.'”