The Los Angeles Lakers understand that LeBron James is getting closer to retirement, and star big man Anthony Davis revealed they are preparing for life without him.

Davis featured in an exclusive one-on-one interview with ESPN's Shams Charania that was uploaded to YouTube on Friday. They discussed multiple topics such as the Lakers' response to the wildfires happening in Los Angeles, how Davis is looking at his performances this season, and how the Lakers are growing with first-year head coach JJ Redick.

Charania asked Davis about the Lakers' plans when James makes the decision to retire from the NBA, which the Lakers star responded by saying the transition is already in progress.

“I think we’re kind of already transitioning to that. That’s what JJ has kinda come in and kinda did. Like yes I want to coach LeBron, but I want to coach AD and now that transition has kind of happened. Like okay AD, you’re the hub, you’re the focus of our offense. Bron’s going to Bron obviously, but I think that transition already is happening,” Davis said at the 14:31 mark.

“At the same time for me, it’s a mindset of like you have to dominate each game, you’ve got to take over. Bron’s not going to be here so you come in and have a bad night, how can you find ways to win a basketball game even though you didn’t shoot the ball well.”

LeBron James continues All Star streak, Anthony Davis awaits his name on roster

The NBA revealed the starters for the 2025 All Star game, and the Lakers have a presence with LeBron James getting the selection.

It marked the 21st consecutive All-Star selection of James' career, a testament to his longevity as one of the best players in the NBA. He finished third in the All Star voting results for the Western Conference, behind Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry.

However, Anthony Davis was not a starter this year. Jokic and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant took the remaining spots in the frontcourt, as Davis would likely be a reserve for the West All Star roster.

Jame and Davis have provided strong performances for the Lakers as they are competing for a playoff spot. The team has a 24-18 record, holding the fifth seed in the West standings while trailing the Nuggets by three games.

The Lakers have four games remaining in January, facing the Warriors on Saturday, Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 27, Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 28, and Washington Wizards on Jan. 30.