What will the Los Angeles Lakers look like during the 2024-25 season? This seems to be the question not only fans of the team are asking, but everyone around the NBA. Even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis still leading this legendary franchise, the Lakers face numerous question marks as a result of JJ Redick being a first-year head coach and all the media attention that surrounds Bronny James. Not to mention, the constant need for change and trade talks tends to dominate conversations pertaining to the Lakers.

Every offseason, numerous superstar and All-NBA talents are connected to the Lakers in trade rumors. This summer was no different, as Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, and Jimmy Butler were among the many names fans in Los Angeles threw around. Ultimately, Rob Pelinka and his front office held off on making any substantial changes to the roster in order for Redick to reform the confidence this team had when they won the first In-Season Tournament last December.

A trade will eventually form for the Lakers, as Pelinka is going to do everything he can to put his team in a championship position. With the Lakers rumored to be searching the trade market for frontcourt upgrades alongside Davis, it appears as if the team already has their eyes set on some potential targets.

Here are three trades that the Lakers can make in order to upgrade their depth in the frontcourt.

Lakers add offseason trade target

Los Angeles Lakers receive: C Nick Richards

Charlotte Hornets receive: G Jalen Hood-Schifino, F Cam Reddish, LAC 2025 2nd Round Pick (via LAL)

One of the players the Lakers had eyes for this offseason was Charlotte Hornets big man Nick Richards. Due to the fact that he is owed $10 million over the next two seasons, $5 million per year, Richards has suddenly become a coveted trade target for many teams around the league, not just the Lakers.

With the Hornets, Richards has proven to be a strong rebounder and finisher inside the paint. While he is not the most efficient defender, his ability to create energy in the second unit as a pick-and-roll center is what makes him a unique talent. The problem pertaining to trying to trade for Charlotte's big man is that the team isn't wanting to give him up.

Despite helping facilitate the Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves, the Hornets are not wanting to make trades just for the sake of making trades. Strategy is involved in all of their moves, and Charlotte is setting themselves up for long-term potential.

Richards has been a steady factor for the Hornets behind Mark Williams, who has been injured in recent seasons, which is why the organization did not show a ton of willingness to move on from him this offseason. After showing interest in Richards over the summer, the Lakers could potentially revisit these talks closer to the trade deadline.

The only problem with pursuing a trade with the Hornets is that Los Angeles doesn't have much to barter with. Austin Reaves is not going to be moved, and it is safe to assume that Rui Hachimura is not going anywhere either unless there is an All-Star talent that is available. Cam Reddish and a second-round pick is not all that appealing to the Hornets, which is why Jalen Hood-Schifino is included in this hypothetical trade package.

Hood-Schifino, the 17th overall pick in 2023, is a lengthy guard that could be appealing to the Hornets as a long-term project. Then again, the Lakers are unlikely to move the second-year guard because they want to focus on developing their other young talents. That could be hard to do while also maintaining the mindset of being a title-contending team.

Another obstacle is the fact that Los Angeles is $45,001 below the second tax apron, and they will need to match Richards' incoming $5 million salary. The only feasible way to do so would be sending out Reddish, Hood-Schifino, and a second-round pick — a proposal that wouldn't be all that attractive to the Hornets.

All-Defensive center hits trade market

Los Angeles Lakers receive: C Robert Williams III

Portland Trail Blazers receive: G Gabe Vincent, F Cam Reddish, LAL 2025 2nd Round Pick, LAL 2027 2nd Round Pick

Perhaps the most intriguing player that will hit the trade market at some point over the course of the 2024-25 season is Robert Williams III. The Portland Trail Blazers are a rebuilding franchise, and they just drafted Donovan Clingan to pair with Deandre Ayton in the frontcourt. Where does that leave Williams, who is a former All-Defensive center that helped lead the Boston Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals?

Unfortunately for Williams, he has been hurt in recent years, and has been unable to showcase his talents since being traded from the Celtics. Last season, the 26-year-old center only played in six games due to right knee surgery to address ligament damage. Injuries have really limited Williams in recent years, as he has only played in 41 games since the start of the 2022-23 season.

When he was healthy and playing for the Celtics, Williams was a high-flying, athletic rim protector that was also tough to keep off the glass. Next to Davis, the Lakers simply need a player who can create second-chance scoring opportunities and be a factor defensively. If Williams was to go to Los Angeles and be the player he was two seasons ago, the Lakers would instantly have the best defensive frontcourt in the league.

The best part about pursuing Williams is that his price is at an all-time low as well. Portland can ask for anything they want, but the fact of the matter is that they have a third-string center who has not really played in full over the last two years. No team, including the Lakers, is going to be willing to offer anything more than second-round picks for this type of asset.

From Los Angeles' point of view, things get a little more complicated than they would in a Nick Richards trade scenario because Williams is making $12.4 million this year. That means the Lakers would need to get more creative and find ways to send out more salary since they are right at the second-apron line. The only path to possibly grabbing Williams from Portland would be to trade Gabe Vincent and Reddish, which equates to $13.4 million in salary.

Whether or not the Blazers would have interest in this offer likely revolves around other moves they potentially plan on making. Would Portland look to flip Vincent to another team, or would he step into the mix with Anfernee Simons or another player possibly being traded? If the Blazers move on from Williams, it will definitely be a precursor to another lateral move.

Kelly Olynyk gives Lakers stretch frontcourt player

Los Angeles Lakers receive: F/C Kelly Olynyk

Toronto Raptors receive: G Gabe Vincent, MIL 2025 2nd Round Pick (via CLE), LAL 2027 2nd Round Pick

Cleveland Cavaliers receive: F Cam Reddish, LAC 2025 2nd Round Pick (via LAL)

Much like how the Lakers are destined to make a move at some point, we could say the same about the Toronto Raptors. After trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby last season, the Raptors have taken a slight step back and hit the reset button in order to retool their roster around Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley. Jakob Poeltl is certainly a key talent on Toronto's roster to discuss regarding possible trades, as is Bruce Brown.

But the one player on the Raptors that holds value to any playoff-contending team right now is Kelly Olynyk.

With several contending teams pursuing him while he was with the Utah Jazz last season, Olynyk was ultimately traded to the Raptors in what turned out to be the most head-scratching move made at the trade deadline by either team. Then again, Utah got a first-round pick for the 33-year-old, so they can't complain all that much.

It is hard to imagine that Olynyk is in the Raptors' long-term plans at the moment, especially since he is a role player in the frontcourt. Toronto is going to be looking to add future value in any way they can in trade talks this season, and Olynyk is once again going to be a player teams show interest in. The Lakers have held interest in Olynyk previously, which is why these conversations could once again be revisited.

Olynyk has played for three different teams over the last three years. In this span, he has averaged 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range. The best part about the veteran's game is that he can hang out on the perimeter and not only knock down shots but also help facilitate the offense.

If there is one thing the Lakers need, it is frontcourt depth behind Davis, who can stretch the floor and be a catch-and-shoot option. That is exactly what Los Angeles would be getting with Olynyk.

Ultimately, the only way to make this type of scenario work would be to find a third team for Reddish, who the Raptors wouldn't have much use for. The Cleveland Cavaliers are an interesting landing spot for a player like Reddish since he's an athletic wing who should be a much better shooter than his numbers suggest. Since the Cavs have an open roster spot and were interested in adding another player on the wing this offseason, Reddish could make sense as a buy-low option.