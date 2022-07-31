Andre Iguodala has come into the defense of Russell Westbrook once again as the Los Angeles Lakers star continues to be disrespected by the media.

In the latest episode of his Point Forward podcast, Iguodala shared how Westbrook has fallen victim to the media creating false or most of the time exaggerated narratives around players. The case for Westbrook is so severe that even younger players today are mocking his name–all because that’s what the media is doing.

“Another person that has fell into this is Russell Westbrook,” Iguodala said, via Sportskeeda. “This is the same conversation. Any and every Russ trade has been leaked and he still hasn’t been traded. It’s become, people starting to mocking Russ, you even got young kids in the league who are disrespecting by his name. It’s probably not on purpose like that’s just how it came up, because we just accepted the way the media speaks and throws shots at our players.”

Andre Iguodala is probably referring to San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan when he said that young players have also started to disrespect Russell Westbrook. To recall, the youngster seemingly poked fun at the Lakers guard when he answered “bricks” to the clue that Russ gets a lot of it.

For those not in the know, it’s a joke on Westbrook’s efficiency, as well as a play on his name where some media people and haters call him “Westbrick.”

As mentioned, it is not the first time Iguodala has shared his disgust over the media’s treatment of Westbrook. Earlier in July, he also questioned why the media had to keep reporting about the trade rumors surrounding the guard.

“When these headlines hit or certain news hits the wire, sometimes you gotta take a step back and say, ‘Why would this be put out?'” Iguodala shared. “I get pissed when they always have Russell Westbrook’s news like ‘This package went, they declined it. This team declined Russell Westbrook, this team declined Russell Westbrook… What are you really trying to do to this man? What did he do to y’all? ‘Cause, y’all just constantly keep doing this. What are you trying to accomplish?”

It’s unlikely the media narratives about Westbrook will stop, but at least he got a huge supporter ready to back him up every time in Iguodala.