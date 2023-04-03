James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Anthony Davis has made a big statement following the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Houston Rockets, a game which he entered under an injury cloud but in which he ultimately played a key role with 40 points.

In his post-game interview, Davis said that the Lakers can “compete against any team, no matter if they’re a playoff team, a team that’s in a position just like us, playing for a play-in spot, or a team that’s out here just having fun playing until the season is over.”

The statement is indicative of the growing belief within the Lakers group, which has now won three games in a row and six of their last seven as the regular season nears its conclusion. That stretch has seen them take their record to 40-38, enough to have them sitting in seventh position and just half a game out of the all-important sixth spot.

Davis was instrumental in the Lakers’ latest win, compiling 40 points on an efficient 15-20 from the floor, making it three consecutive games with at least 38 points for the star big man. He was ably assisted by LeBron James, who, in just his fourth game back from injury, put up a triple-double in just a little over 29 minutes.

Since acquiring the likes of D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt the Lakers have looked like a whole new team. They now boast significantly more depth than what they did earlier in the season, and with both Anthony Davis and LeBron James fit and firing, they’ll be a team that nobody wants to play come playoff time.