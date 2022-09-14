It was an undeniably forgettable campaign for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022-23, but to be fair, there were definitely some standout moments throughout the season. One hilarious instance that instantly became a full-blown meme (and there were quite a number of them) was none other than Austin Reaves’ mind-blown moment with LeBron James.

Before anything else, here’s the clip in case you haven’t seen it, or if you just want to relive the moment in all its glory:

deceased by Austin Reaves absolutely not getting whatever insane basketball stuff LeBron is seeing pic.twitter.com/KfUa91aE0H — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) January 26, 2022

The confused look on Reaves’ face was priceless as he seemed to struggle with what LeBron was trying to explain to him. The incoming second-year Lakers guard has now broken his silence about this viral moment, and it’s as hilarious as you would have imagined (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Honestly, I don’t remember exactly what happened, but I asked Bron a question and I don’t know if he thought I was in another position or if I was in the wrong position, but it just totally caught me off guard. … I make that face all the time.”

Reaves then went on to describe the immediate aftermath of the incident and how it became a full-blown meme:

“It was definitely funny when I got back in the locker room and my phone was literally going nuts,” he continued. “I was like, ‘What the? What’s going on?’ … And then the next day Bron posted it, I was like, ‘This is going viral for sure.'”

"I asked Bron a question and I don't know if he thought I was in another position or if I was in the wrong position, but it just totally caught me off guard." Austin Reaves on his viral moment last season with LeBron James (via @ShamsCharania, @Stadium)pic.twitter.com/3cisDBdovQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 14, 2022

Austin Reaves definitely made headlines after this moment, and it wasn’t exactly for the best of reasons.

Nevertheless, Reaves was actually quite a revelation for the Lakers last season. The 24-year-old was no star, but he provided the team with a spark off the bench whenever he came into the game. As a rookie, the former Wichita State and Oklahoma standout averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 23.5 minutes per game.

Reaves is now expected to play a bigger role for the Lakers this coming season, and hopefully, he doesn’t end up on the wrong end of a meme again.