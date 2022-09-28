The Los Angeles Lakers made several key additions this offseason set to make their debuts for the purple and gold. Kendrick Nunn finds himself among those after missing his entire first season with LA.

The oft-maligned Nunn suffered setback after setback with his knee injury that eventually closed the window on him playing at all. After enduring a ton of vitriol over issues he couldn’t control, the veteran guard sounds ready as ever to remind the Lakers faithful why Rob Pelinka brought him on board in the first place.

Via Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times:

Nunn, who missed all of last season because of a knee injury, said he feels even stronger than he did before the injury, with Tuesday’s practice being a bit of a milestone in his recovery. “But I’ve also been stuck in the grind right now. It’s been weeks and months of just stacking those days on top of one another,” Nunn said. “But it definitely felt good though.”

Kendrick Nunn was supposed to bring youthful energy off the bench for a Lakers squad that was largely veteran-laden last season. Those minutes instead went to Malik Monk and Austin Reaves, who both had standout seasons relative to the expectations around them. But it’s clear that LeBron James and co. could have used the additional playmaking and perimeter scoring that Nunn was supposed to bring to the table.

Now with a clean slate on a new season, Kendrick Nunn will have his chance to make an impact on the Lakers.