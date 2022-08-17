Latest Woj bomb on Lakers GM Rob Pelinka will put a smile on LeBron James’ face

LeBron James now has 97,100,000 reasons to smile after it was reported that the four-time NBA champ has agreed to a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $97.1 million. Well, he’s got one more reason to smile after this recent revelation by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on LA GM Rob Pelinka.

On a recent episode of NBA Today, Woj revealed that Pelinka has been working extremely hard behind the scenes to try and improve the Lakers’ roster ahead of the new season (h/t Talkin’ NBA on Twitter):

“Rob Pelinka has still been very active,” Woj said. “Even in the dog days of August, he’s been on the phone a lot. He’s still trying to find deals to bring in more shooting, perhaps some size. And so I think those conversations continue all the way into training camp and the start of the season. I still think this Laker roster may look — maybe not dramatically different — but subtly different going into next season.”

Woj says on "NBA Today" that Rob Pelinka has been "very active" to make the Lakers roster better, particularly shooting and big men.

Unfortunately, the Lakers have not made any progress with regard to bringing in some star power to the squad. They have already signed a handful of free agents during the offseason, but none of their signings have been of the landscape-shifting variety.

Be that as it may, it is clear that Rob Pelinka is still doing what he can to help make his team better for the campaign ahead. It’s also clear that he’s faced more than a few roadblocks along the way, which is probably why there hasn’t been much movement in this respect. It’s likely that LeBron James is well aware of all this, and it must have also been a factor in his decision to sign an extension with the team.