The Los Angeles Lakers are starting to play some good basketball lately and have risen up to No. 5 in the Western Conference standings. On Tuesday night, they are looking to fortify that position with a win on the road over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Of course, part of the reason that the Lakers have been able to sustain some success this season is because of the contributions of LeBron James. Even in his 22nd season in the NBA, James continues to play at a high level and is still breaking NBA records in the process.

On Tuesday night, James picked up a steal in the first half that moved him into sixth place all-time on the NBA's career steals leaderboard with 2,311, per Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation. He passed Maurice Cheeks, who finished his career with 2,310 thefts.

James will probably have a chance to crack the top five later this season, as he is just 34 steals behind Seattle SuperSonics legend Gary Payton, who finished his storied career with 2,345 steals.

Outside of James continuing to climb the all-time leaderboards and set records in the NBA, it hasn't been a great night for the Lakers. star big man Anthony Davis suffered an injury to his abdomen and is not going to return to the game, leaving James all by himself as the lone star in the lineup. That hasn't fared well, as the Lakers trail the 76ers 89-71 in the third quarter.

Despite the big deficit, James is on the verge of putting up a triple double and is having a strong night individually. He currently has 14 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in just 24 minutes, so he needs to make just a few more plays to get there. However, he does have seven turnovers which have contributed to the 76ers taking control of the game.

Even with a loss in this one, the Lakers would still be right there with the Los Angeles Clippers for that fifth spot in the Western Conference. JJ Redick has them playing some solid basketball of late, which has been a big key in helping them jump ahead of some of the more inconsistent teams in the Western Conference.