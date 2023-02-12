Austin Reaves took a nasty elbow to the head on Saturday night courtesy of Golden State Warriors stud Jonathan Kuminga. The Los Angeles Lakers guard looked banged up after the play that led to Kuminga getting whistled for a flagrant foul. LeBron James, who was sitting this game out due to a foot injury, was concerned with his teammate’s current state, so he decided to do an impromptu concussion check on Reaves.

LeBron just wanted to make sure that Reaves knew what was happening around him, so that’s exactly what James asked him about. It resulted in a hilarious exchange between the pair:

Thankfully, Reaves was fine after the hit. LeBron just wanted to double-check, though, and it seems that the newly-minted NBA all-time leading scorer was happy with his teammate’s response. James might be out of action right now, but he’s still finding ways to help his team.

The bad news for Lakers fans is that they might be forced to navigate their next few games without LeBron James in the mix. New reports have emerged about his foot injury and how it could be more serious than initially anticipated. So much so, that the Lakers suspect that he could struggle with the foot problem for the remainder of the season.

James has been through it all in what has been an iconic 20-year career. He’s had his fair share of injuries as well, and playing through a minor knock (hopefully) isn’t going to be something new for him.