There was a lot of back and forth between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies during their second-round NBA Playoffs series. Naturally, a lot of the noise gravitated toward LeBron James, with Dillon Brooks emerging as the main instigator of what turned out to be an intense trash-talking battle — at least from the Grizzlies' perspective.

For his part, though, LeBron let his game do the talking. He ended up dominating Brooks and the Grizzlies en route to leading the Lakers to a 4-2 series win. In the process, he earned the respect of reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr.

JJJ recently guested on the podcast of Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. One of the more interesting topics of conversation centered around Dillon Brooks and how he supposedly poked the bear in LeBron James. Jackson seconded his teammate's “old” jab against the four-time NBA champ, but at the same time, JJJ conceded that this old man “kicked our a*s.”

Jackson then got into an argument with one of the podcast's hosts, who for his part, refused to accept the notion that LeBron is old. The Grizzlies big man clarified that he meant no disrespect, and he ended the debate with a mic-drop revelation about LeBron James:

“He's the greatest to play,” Jackson said plainly.

"It definitely helped [the Lakers] get around something, get some energy… But he is old. He kicked our a*s, and he's old." Jaren Jackson Jr. on if Dillon Brooks' comments about LeBron James backfired 😅 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/6oZYpO8u81 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 5, 2023

Jackson also admitted that he was a big fan of LeBron growing up. As such, it isn't at all surprising that the Grizzlies star considers LeBron James as his GOAT.