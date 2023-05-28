Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is loving how much his second child, Bryce James, has developed as a basketball player.

As Bryce continues to impress in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, LeBron couldn’t help but hype up his son even more and show his kid how proud he is. Recently, a video of Bryce pulling off a monster putback dunk has been going viral on social media, prompting the Lakers forward to celebrate.

Of course, LeBron James’ reactions didn’t stop there. On his Instagram Story, he also kept sharing highlights from Bryce’s game as he plays for the Strive For Greatness team. The Lakers superstar posted another video of Bryce, this time draining a sweet jumper despite the intense defense on him. LeBron captioned it with, “PRO!!!! That simple.”

Bryce’s growth as a basketball player has certainly been incredible to see. From his improvement as a solid shooter to making his first dunk and to becoming a dominant player, everything has been well-documented on social media. If he continues on the path that he’s currently on, it’s not hard to see him following on the footsteps of his brother, Bronny, who got plenty of interests as a college prospect and massive NIL deals.

The NBA isn’t out of reach as well, though it looks unlikely that he’ll be able to play alongside his father in the big leagues-especially now that LeBron has been reportedly considering retirement.

Whatever happens, though, it sure looks like Bryce is on the path to basketball superstardom.