2023 NBA All-Star Weekend has now wrapped up and without a doubt, Mac McClung rejuvenated the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night with an eye-popping performance that impressed every basketball fan around the world. But if you’re asking Stephen A. Smith, there is only one person to blame for the competition falling off in popularity in the first place: Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James.

During his First Take segment Monday, Smith said The King’s reluctance to be in the event during his long career is a big reason superstars aren’t interested in partaking in the Slam Dunk Contest anymore:

"There is one blemish that should be on LeBron James' career: He has ruined the slam dunk contest. He is personally responsible." 🗣️ @stephenasmithpic.twitter.com/yERHEWklWU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

Stephen A. says that’s the only “blemish” in Bron’s career. This is undoubtedly a questionable take from the controversial ESPN analyst, who did mention how James is on his Mount Rushmore of greatest players ever.

On one hand, you can understand where he’s coming from. If LeBron James showed an interest in being in the Slam Dunk Contest, there is absolutely no doubt others would follow suit. After all, he’s an idol for a lot of these young players in the Association and an ambassador for the game.

But also, who says Bron has to be in the competition? He’s accomplished literally everything in the sport and has been an All-Star in every season since coming into the league. Plus, it’s not like The King is some extravagant dunker. Sure, he can slam it down with authority but James isn’t full of tricks above the rim. It’s just not his thing. No problem with that.

To say he ruined the Dunk Contest is a little bit much Stephen A. But, I think we can all agree that LeBron’s lack of participation in the event has played a part in it losing popularity. No worries though, Mac McClung is here to save the day.