Patrick Beverley recently took a camera and showed it to a referee after a LeBron James no-call during a Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game. The moment took the NBA world by storm and went viral. Beverley broke his silence on the situation, via the Pat Bev Pod.

“We were cheated! I took somebody’s camera,” Patrick Beverley said. “The photo was literally like [LeBron] layup, hand on arm, like still shot. FOUL! … I’m happy I didn’t drop the camera because like that motherf–ker was kind of heavy.”

LeBron James’ layup would have won the game for Los Angeles. But the no-call led to a shocked LeBron reaction and eventual overtime. The Celtics went on to defeat the Lakers in OT, adding even more frustration to LA’s 2022-2023 mediocre season.

The league and NBA referees later admitted that there should have been a foul called on the play. Patrick Beverley, LeBron James, and the rest of the team have been cheated out of a number of foul calls this season.

Patrick Beverley previously addressed the “vibe” in the locker room following the LeBron James no-call.

“That hurts, that was the vibe in the locker room like da-n that game hurt,” Beverley said. “We won that game, like we won. We got the best player on the planet at the free-throw line with 0.7 seconds left shooting two free-throws.”

The Lakers are currently under the .500 mark. They are aiming to get healthy and make a run at the play-in games at the very least. For now, they will focus on moving on from their frustrating loss against the Celtics.