Lakers Twitter crying tears of joy after Matt Ryan shot, Pelicans upset

Los Angeles Lakers fans couldn’t hide their delight after witnessing the team win their second game of the season and their first back-to-back victories. While it may not have been that beautiful, as they needed Matt Ryan to save them against the New Orleans Pelicans, it’s still a W and that’s what matters.

Not to mention that the win is a good sign of what seems to be a major turnaround in La La Land.

Of course Ryan is the hero of the game, and he deserves all the praises he’s getting. When it looked like they were on the verge of defeat–with the Pelicans up 111-108 and just 1.3 seconds left–he took matters into his own hands to force overtime. The Lakers didn’t waste the opportunity they got and closed things out in OT for the 120-117 win.

“Lakers win!!! What a game! Shout out to Rook Matt Ryan!” one fan said.

Meanwhile, another commented and shared how Ryan used to deliver for DoorDash during the NBA bubble to being a huge contributor for the Lakers. “From DoorDash deliveries to hitting game tying shots for the Lakers. Script writers in their bag,” the Twitter user wrote.

Lakers fans after Matt Ryan hit the 3 to send it to OT pic.twitter.com/G24U5Je4VC — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 3, 2022

Others were seemingly crying tears of joy, and who can blame them? It definitely looks like the Lakers are starting to figure it out, which is why some fans couldn’t help but be excited.

“LAKERS ARE BACK BABBBBBBYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY,” Lakers Nation tweeted. Another LA fan page shared the same enthusiasm and wrote, “LAKERS WIN!! I REPEAT, THIS IS NOT A DRILL! LAKERS WIN!!”

An LA faithful, for their part, is just thankful that LeBron James got some much-needed help to win.

Lebron finally seeing the Lakers win without him having to score 30 in year 20 pic.twitter.com/0GTrbhTwQf — LeBron Fact Check (@LeBronFactCheck) November 3, 2022

LeBron and LA will have to keep the momentum going if they want to make up for their 0-5 start. Fortunately, they are on the right track.