The Los Angeles Lakers will conclude the regular season with a showdown with the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at the Smoothie King Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Pelicans prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 123-120 on Friday at the FedEx Forum. They led 68-64 at halftime and then held on. Significantly, LeBron James led the way with 37 points and nine rebounds. Anthony Davis added 36 points and 14 rebounds. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura had 14 points, while Austin Reaves added 13 to pace the scoring.
Los Angeles shot 51.9 percent from the floor, including 35.1 percent from the triples. Also, they allowed the Grizzlies to shoot 45.3 percent from the field, including 43.6 percent from beyond the arc. The Lakers won the game despite being sloppy, turning the ball over 19 times.
The Pelicans defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-109 to put themselves in the driver's seat for controlling their playoff destiny. CJ McCollum led the way with 28 points, Zion Williamson added 26, and Trey Murphy III had 24.
New Orleans shot 46.7 percent from the hardwood, including 52.6 percent from the three-point line. Somehow, they won the game despite losing the board battle 53-38. The Pelicans forced 16 turnovers to help their cause.
The Lakers will attempt to win the season series. Remarkably, all three games have been blowout wins for the home team. The teams have split the last 10 games. Moreover, the Pelicans are 3-2 against the Lakers over five games at the Smoothie King Center.
Los Angeles Lakers: +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +132
New Orleans Pelicans: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -156
Over: 229.5 (-110)
Under: 229.5 (-110)
How to Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans
Time: 3:40 PM ET/12:40 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports New Orleans, Sportsnet-LA and ESPN
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Lakers will finish no higher than eighth place. However, they can finish as low as 10th. That is significant because of the opponents. If the Lakers win this game, they will head to Arizona to face the Phoenix Suns, a team they won 3 of 5 games against. If they lose, they may open the play-in on the road against the Sacramento Kings or the Warriors.
James is dealing with left ankle issues. Thus, there is a chance he will miss this game. Davis seems healthy at the moment. Therefore, the Lakers hope to keep him that way so that he stays intact for whoever they play in the play-in. Davis is a monster on the boards and must find ways to bring the rebounds home. If he can do that, he can give the Lakers a momentous advantage.
Russell has been a wonderful player this season. When he gets hot, the Lakers are tough to stop. Look for the Lakers to try and feed him. Also, look for Russell to try and bounce back after going 2 for 9 in the last game, including 0 for 5 from the triples. Reaves is a solid prescience in the lineup and a fan favorite. Subsequently, he is a major threat from beyond the arc. Hachimura is emerging as another option whom the Lakers can deploy as a starter or off the bench.
The Lakers will cover the spread if they can find open shots and convert. Then, they need to win the board battle and not turn the ball over.
Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win
Brandon Ingram will return after missing some time with a knee injury. Thus, it gives the Pelicans one of their favorite weapons back in the lineup. Ingram joins McCollum and Williamson as a three-headed monster that is hard to stop. Expect the Pelicans to give all three some chances to help put the dagger into the Lakers.
Murphy has been very good this season. Significantly, he has shown he is capable of leading the Pelicans when they have needed him to. But there is no one who serves more of a larger prescience than Jonas Valanciunas. He is the monster in the middle and brings down all the boards. Substantially, his ability to do this has helped the Pelicans take down numerous teams. The matchup between Davis and Valanciunas will be key. Whoever wins this will give their team the major advantage.
The Pelicans will cover the spread if they can win the board battle. Furthermore, they need to force turnovers.
Final Lakers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick
The Lakers are capable of beating the Pelicans. However, they have not shown they can win in New Orleans. The Pelicans have a lot more to lose. Consequently, a loss could drop them to seventh and force a possible rematch with the Lakers in the play-in. So the Pelicans will look to avoid all that and do their best to put this one away quickly. Look for Ingram, Williamson, and Ingram to hit their stride and make shots from all over the court. The Pelicans will win this game and cover the spread to clinch the sixth seed and set themselves up for the first round.
Final Lakers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans: -3.5 (-110)