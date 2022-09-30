Lamar Jackson: 3 bold predictions for Ravens star in Week 4 vs. Bills

When Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, everyone in the NFL world will be watching.

The game will feature two of the NFL’s premier talents in Jackson and Allen. And it will also feature two of the best teams in the NFL in the Ravens and the BIlls. While it’s just week four, this matchup has legitimate game-of-the-year potential.

Through the first three games of the season, both Jackson and Allen have positioned themselves atop the MVP conversation.

Jackson has already thrown for 749 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. In the rushing game, he also looks as good as ever, totaling 243 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

With the world watching, Jackson could use this as a statement game. In search of a new contract, and the chance to place himself atop the quarterback hierarchy, Jackson could be in for a massive performance.

Here are 3 bold predictions for Lamar Jackson in Week 4

No turnovers for the Ravens QB1

Jackson has been protective of the ball over the first three games. On 88 total passing attempts, he has thrown just two interceptions Jackson has also fumbled just once on 26 total carries.

The Bills defense has also been solid at forcing turnovers. They have intercepted five passes, with Safety Jordan Poyer already having two on the season. But the unit has also caused zero fumbles.

With Jackson’s recent success through both the air and the ground, the Bills may struggle to get the ball from him. And if Jackson can manage to limit turnovers, it could keep the Ravens in a spot where they can come away with a win.

In a game that could come down to the very end, the turnover battle could prove to be a major factor. Jackson’s recent control over the ball should give the Ravens confidence that they can win this area of the game.

100-plus rushing yards

Jackon’s rushing ability has elevated the Ravens offense to a new level yet again. And he has seemed to be a man on a mission on the ground this season.

In Week 1, he rushed for just 17 yards, But in each of the last two games, he has rushed for over 100 yards in each contest.

In Week 2, he rushed for 119 yards on just 9 carries. He finished the day averaging 13.22 yards per carry.

In Week 3, Jackson put on another strong performance on the ground. He rushed for 107 yards on 11 carries.

Now Jackson and the Ravens will be taking on a Bills defense that has allowed just 173 rushing yards on the season. But they haven’t taken on a team that has a quarterback such as Jackson. And he could be what finally leads the Bills run defense to break down.

The Bills defense is also dealing with a fair share of injuries, specifically along the defensive front and in the secondary. Jackson and the Ravens could look to exploit these weaknesses, targeting the Bills in different ways throughout the game.

With running back JK Dobbins having another game under his belt, he will only get better with time. This could also give Jackson more chances to be a threat on the ground. If all goes to plan, Jackson could put on another big showing to only solidify himself as the early season MVP-frontrunner.

Another four touchdown day

Lamar Jackson has been a regular guest in the endzone this season. Through the team’s first three games, he has scored a total of 12 touchdowns. And he has done this with ease at times.

In each game of the season, Jackson’s touchdown total has increased. In Week 1 he recorded three total touchdowns, with them all coming through the air. Along with this, he passed for just 213 yards/

In Week 2, Jackson recorded three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He recorded season-highs in both passing yards and rushing yards. Through the air, he accounted for 318 passing yards.

Week 3 saw Jackson put on another big performance. He recorded five total passing touchdowns, with four coming through the air and one more on the ground.

Now heading into Week 4, Jackson and the Ravens will be taking on a Bills team full of offensive firepower. And it could lead to Jackson needing to put points on the board.

The need to score, paired with Jackson’s recent touchdown streak to start the season, could allow for him to put on another big performance. Jackson scoring four touchdowns could be in the cards yet again.