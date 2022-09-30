Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills go to Maryland this week to play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The Bills are coming off a surprising loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 and will face a Ravens squad hoping to win its second game in a row. Here are our Josh Allen Week 4 predictions as he faces a strong Ravens team.

A possible shootout between the Bills and Ravens is one of the week’s most intriguing games.

The Bills were stunned in their trip to Miami Gardens last week in a 21-19 loss to the Dolphins. Meanwhile, the Ravens returned to winning ways with a 37-26 away victory over the New England Patriots.

With that in mind, here are our three bold predictions for Josh Allen in the Bills’ Week 4 game against the Ravens.

Yesterday, Josh Allen recalled his first career reg szn game, a 47-3 loss to the #Ravens in Week 1 ‘18. Allen relieved Nate Peterman in that game & had to deal with a game-long torrential downpour. It’s looking like similar weather is expected this week in Baltimore #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/JNDRNWdfc8 — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) September 29, 2022

3. Josh Allen absorbs two sacks

Josh Allen hit the dirt four times in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins. Melvin Ingram, Jevon Holland, and Jerome Baker all got to the superstar QB and wrapped him up. Allen will likely get sacked a couple more times this week against the Ravens, too.

In Week 3, Baltimore sacked Mac Jones thrice. Patrick Queen, Justin Madubuike, and Brandon Copeland each got one wrap-up of the Patriots QB. Look for them to hound Allen in this one along with Justin Houston, who has two sacks so far this season.

2. Josh Allen records three TDs

Despite absorbing multiple sacks, however, Josh Allen should still put up big numbers, including recording three touchdowns. He should connect with his favorite targets Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie for one TD each, though Gabe Davis also has an outside chance of catching one in the end zone.

Take note as well that Allen has passed for a touchdown in all three games this season, with multiple touchdown passes in each.

Keep in mind, too, that Allen is actually the Bills’ leading rusher. He averages just under 38.0 rushing yards per game and has one rushing TD to his name. Don’t be shocked if he gets his second ground touchdown in this one against the Ravens.

1. Josh Allen goes over 330+ yards

Josh Allen is in a really good position to have an explosive performance this weekend against the Ravens. He has thrown for at least 297 yards in three straight games, and the Ravens’ pass defense has been notoriously atrocious over three weeks. Baltimore, in fact, has surrendered the most passing yards this season at 353.3 per game.

He is also coming off a game in which he passed for exactly 400 yards and rushed for 47 more. In this game against the Ravens, Allen should not find it tough to break 300 passing and 30+ rushing.

That’s because the Bills have excelled in the passing game this season. They rank first in passing offense at 329 yards per game. They are also second in passing defense at just 156.3 passing yards allowed per game.

Allen likely won’t reach 400 or maybe not even 350 total yards, but 330 is a reasonable threshold for the guy many see as the best QB in 2022.