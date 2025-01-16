With a Baltimore Ravens 2025 playoff showdown with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills coming up, all eyes will be on two-time MVP Lamar Jackson to see how he responds to one of the biggest matchups of the 2024 NFL season. Ahead of the Ravens-Bills game, we'll be making our Lamar Jackson Ravens vs. Bills 2025 playoff showdown predictions.

If you have a pulse and enjoy NFL football, there's no way you can't tune into this game. Outside of Patrick Mahomes — whose Kansas City Chiefs are playing the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round — there aren't any other quarterback superstars as big as Jackson and Allen in this league.

Both are coming off strong Wild Card round performances as well. Jackson threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 81 yards in the Ravens' Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Allen, on the other hand, threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 46 yards in the Bills' blowout of the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card.

This Divisional Round matchup at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park is going to be a barnburner, and that's even if the typical frosty upper New York weather appears.

Specifically, though, there's reason to believe that Jackson is going to have another MVP-like performance. With that said, here are our Lamar Jackson Ravens vs. Bills 2025 playoff showdown predictions.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will run for 100+ yards

There was a lot to like about the Bills this season, but a ton of that centered around Allen and their awesome offense. Defensively, the Bills struggled at times, giving up 341.5 yards per game, which meant they were they were the 16th-worst defense in the NFL in terms of yards given up per game.

Buffalo also gave up 21.6 points per game, which was pretty mid-tier.

Yes, the Bills blew out the Broncos in the first round, but they also allowed quarterback Bo Nix to run four times for 43 yards, averaging 10.8 yards per carry.

Now Nix is no Jackson, and the Ravens are sure to pound the run against the Bills with the game-time weather expected to be around 16 degrees. Jackson last ran for 122 yards in the Ravens' first game of the season, against Kansas City, so he's long overdue for another big running game.

For what it's worth, the Bills also seem to be expecting Jackson to take off more than a few times in this contest. They're preparing for him to be a runner, so much so that they signed quarterback Anthony Brown to give them practice looks as a quarterback who can both run and throw.

“If you just put a mobile person back there when you're planning on working on the scrambles or the quarterback run game (in practice), the defensive players know this is one of those plays, right?” Bills head coach Sean McDermott explained of the signing. “If you just have to sub out one of our normal quarterbacks for a mobile player like that.

“In order to hide that, what Anthony brings to the table is both. He can throw it, he can run it, and so there's a little bit more of a true, honest look. … Whether he's handing it off, dropping back or and some of the things, conceptually, at least, that Lamar does.”

Lamar Jackson will find Mark Andrews for two touchdowns

This is a massive playoff game in the cold on a Sunday night in Buffalo. There's a ton on the line, and the atmosphere is going to be intense, which means John Harbaugh and the Ravens would be wise to try to play clock-control football and lean on Jackson and Derrick Henry in the running game.

That means it's unlikely we see big plays from Baltimore's wideouts, but this is the perfect game for a star tight end to show up and take advantage of what should be some pretty good play-action opportunities.

Enter Mark Andrews, who is undoubtedly a star tight end. He led the Ravens in touchdown receptions this season with 11, and he ended the regular season with a touchdown reception in six straight games.

Andrews caught just two passes for 27 yards with no touchdowns in the Wild Card against the Steelers, so look for the Ravens to get him massively involved in this one against the Bills. He'll be Jackson's favorite target, and they'll connect on two touchdowns.

Jackson won't give the Bills an opportunity to pick him off

It's truly incredible when you think about how good Jackson was as a passer this season. He threw 41 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions.

That's elite, and it's also a bit ironic, considering many thought he should come into the NFL as a wideout or running back, rather than a quarterback.

Jackson has displayed next-level ball control in 2024, and even though the Bills were amongst the league leaders in takeaways with 32 in the regular season, they're not going to pick him off in this big game.