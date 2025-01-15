After bouncing the Pittsburgh Steelers from the tournament in the opening round of the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens have set their sights on a more challenging foe, the Buffalo Bills. Baltimore has only played the Bills once in the postseason during the Lamar Jackson era. The Ravens lost that game 17-3 on the road in the Divisional round back in 2020. Now Baltimore is heading back to Buffalo for another bite at the apple.

With the windchill expected to be around four degrees at game time, Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews was asked how he plans to prepare for the cold and elements that come with playing in Buffalo. “It’s like it’s war time. It’s time to go to war. It’s accepting anything and everything,” Andrews responded, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley on X.

The Ravens have reached the postseason in six of the seven years since drafting Jackson. So this is a fairly battle-tested group. Of course, Baltimore’s regular season success hasn’t really translated to the playoffs just yet as the team is 3-5 since 2018, including last week’s Wild Card round win over the Steelers.

The Ravens will take on the Kings of the North (east)

Andrews has been a huge part of the Ravens’ dynamic offense, which can beat you in any number of ways. And while the seventh-year veteran has fallen off from his 100-catch, 1,000-yard All Pro season in 2021, he was a major contributor for Baltimore in 2024, catching 55 passes for 673 yards and a team-high 11 receiving touchdowns.

Andrews became the Ravens’ all-time touchdown leader this season, drawing serious praise from his quarterback. And Baltimore could be forced to lean even more on Andrews in the Divisional round as top wideout Zay Flowers remains sidelined with a knee injury and is in danger of missing the contest.

Both the Ravens and the Bills enjoyed near incomprehensible time of possession advantages in their first-round wins. Baltimore possessed the ball for 39 minutes and 33 seconds while Buffalo managed to keep the ball for an astounding 41 minutes and 43 seconds.

Fans are almost certainly in for a fun, physical matchup featuring two of the best quarterbacks in the league. And, regardless of the weather in upstate New York, Andrews is ready to do battle.