Lamar Odom is thankful for Khloe Kardashian. The Los Angeles Lakers alum recanted his relationship with the Good American founder after their 2016 divorce. Khloe filed in 2013 originally but was postponed when Odom suffered from a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015. She refiled a year later.

In a new interview with the Australian radio show, The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Odom said he ran into Malika Haqq, Khloe's best friend, while in Las Vegas.

“I bumped into her in Las Vegas,” Lamar said of Malika. “I think it was Super Bowl weekend. She came to me, she said, ‘Lamar, I think it’s time for you and Khloé to [meet] … it’s been years. You haven’t seen her. If you’re up for it, I think I can make it happen.’

The two-time NBA champion met up with Khloe in her Hidden Hills mansion but did not know that their conversation was going to be filmed until he saw the cameras.

“And I went there, and there were cameras there and I was like, ‘Oh, all right,’” Lamar explained. “It’s cool, I understand it, you know.”

The Kardashians Hulu show just dropped the trailer for season six where Khloe talks about the former NBA star.

“I honestly think timing is everything,” Khloe said in a confessional.

“This is insane,” Kim Kardashian said.

Kris Jenner said that Odom is “the love of [Khloe’s] life.”

What Have Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian Said About Each Other Recently

Later in the interview with The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Kyle asked if there were any feelings still for Khloe.

“You’re in love with her still. You want to be with her or not? You want her back? You can admit it,” Kyle Sandilands said.

“I don’t care,” Odom responded. “I think it’s healthy. I think it’s healthy sometimes to like, you know, move on. You know, in a healthy way. Like I said, it’d be a blessing just to be a friend, just to be around her.”

Lamar denied being romantically linked to Khloe now and that, “It would be a blessing just to be her friend,” denying that they are back together.

“You know, so much time has passed, and people have, you know, changed,” he added. “I think for the better.”

Khloe seemingly felt the same way when she spoke about their relationship previously.

“I miss him, all the time,” Kardashian said in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode in the past per E! Online. “But not in a place that I want to get back with him.”

In December 2024, Khloe was profiled by Bustle where she shared where she is on her dating life.

“Dating has not been a focus for me, and I’ve been single for about three years and love it. I really, really do,” Kardashian said in an interview with Bustle. “But I’m not single and dating. I’m just single. I have such power and strength in that.”

She admitted that there is a bit of anxiousness she feels about dating.

“I feel like I’m working on myself so much and am getting to such a good place that I just don’t want something to disrupt it,” she continued. “I don’t know if it’s just me, but dating today is very scary.”

The Kardashians season 6 premieres Feb. 6 on Hulu.