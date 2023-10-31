The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. They were diced up by rookie quarterback Will Levis making his first-ever NFL start. To make matters worse, rising star receiver Drake London injured his groin during this game, and starting quarterback Desmond Ridder was checked for a concussion.

He was cleared to return, but head coach Arthur Smith decided to let backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke close the game.

And yet, the Falcons still control their destiny in the NFC South. They are tied with the New Orleans Saints for the lead in that division with a 4-4 record. Their point differential is the third-worst behind the Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

However, the Falcons are undefeated in the division and are the only team in the NFC South that can claim as such. The NFC North is theirs for the taking, but they could use some help claiming it. Maybe those same Titans who just took them down could help with that.

Falcons trade for Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Falcons receive: Tannehill

Titans receive: Fourth-round pick

Why the Falcons do it

The Falcons make this trade because they just aren't getting enough out of Desmond Ridder. Ridder ranks 28th amongst the 32 quarterbacks who have taken the most snaps for their teams this season in EPA + CPOE (completion percentage over expectation) composite score. The only quarterbacks that have fared worse in that metric? Mac Jones, Josh Dobbs, Kenny Pickett, and Zach Wilson. Woof.

Ryan Tannehill hasn't been much better than Ridder in that metric; his score is only 0.012 points higher on the year. But Tannehill's context and situation has also been much worse. Tennessee's offensive line hasn't been very good this season and the only established weapon Tannehill has had to throw the ball to has been DeAndre Hopkins.

Having Bijan Robinson, a far superior pass catcher to Derrick Henry, Drake London (if he's healthy), and Kyle Pitts would be a huge upgrade over what he has in Tennessee at the moment.

Also, Tannehill has played the best ball of his career under Arthur Smith when Atlanta's head coach was the offensive coordinator of the Titans. In 28 games with Smith as the OC, Tannehill threw for 55 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions while completing 67% of his passes and averaging 8.55 yards per attempt.

For comparison's sake, Ridder is completing 65.4% of his passes this season with six touchdowns and six interceptions and is averaging 7.1 yards per attempt. Tannehill has experience with Arthur Smith's system and is a better quarterback than Desmond Ridder. A reunion with Tannehill and Smith would make a lot of sense.

Why the Titans do it

The Titans don't need Tannehill anymore. The Will Levis train has left the station and there's no reason to take it off the tracks. Levis absolutely balled out yesterday, completing 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns.

Every Will Levis pass attempt from his dazzling NFL debut for the #Titans pic.twitter.com/4jz47XHU7J — Justin Graver (@titansfilmroom) October 30, 2023

The Titans had three passing touchdowns heading into that game against the Falcons, and running back Derrick Henry was responsible for one of them. Levis unlocked a deep passing game that had not been there with Tannehill. It's only one game, but it is more worth the Titans' while to see what they have in Levis and if he is the answer at quarterback.

Ryan Tannehill is 35 years old. He isn't that.

The Titans can get a legitimate pick for Tannehill and continue to watch Levis develop. That is well worth it for them and the Falcons to get an upgrade at quarterback.