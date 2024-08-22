The New York Jets are finally ready to play with a healthy Aaron Rodgers under center. They made a big trade in the offseason, acquiring Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles to be their top edge-rusher. Reddick needs a new contract, a fact the Jets knew when they made the trade, but he has not received one. Reddick made a trade request, the Jets publicly said they would not honor it, and now they are in a stalemate. The Jets must trade Haason Reddick before the 2024 season begins.

If last season is any indication, drama loves to find the Jets. They finally came into a season with a proven quarterback and star skill position players and it all fell apart within minutes of the first game starting. What followed was another miserable season full of bad quarterback play and brutal losses.

The addition of Reddick was to replace Bryce Huff, who went to the Eagles in free agency. New York drafted Will McDonald in the first round of the 2023 draft and can use him as their edge rusher this season. While Reddick is the better player, he is not worth the headache that he is currently causing.

While it is understandable that the Jets do not want to cave to Reddick's request, they should move on to start this regular season fresh. Which teams should call general manager Joe Douglas to try and pry Reddick away?

Haason Reddick landing spots after Jets disaster

The Jets gave up a conditional 2026 third-round pick to acquire Reddick in March. Playing time and sack totals could have bumped that to a second, but considering that will not happen, Douglas should ask for a third in return from other teams. The Patriots just traded Matthew Judon to the Falcons for a third-rounder, so the precedent is there for that to be a fair price.

The Chicago Bears were attached to Judon before he moved. They added Montez Sweat last season and are looking for an edge rusher to pair with him on the defensive line. Reddick would be the perfect addition to their team. They still have their third-round pick the Jets are looking for and have about $20 million in cap space to make a deal.

The Arizona Cardinals are set on offense. They have their quarterback in Kyler Murray, a new star wide receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr., and budding tight end Trey McBride. On their defense, they could use some help. They need someone who can get after the quarterback in one of the best divisions in football and Reddick is that guy.

Finally, the Tennessee Titans are in search of a new edge rusher. Jeffery Simmons is one of the best in the business and pairing him with Reddick would help them contain all of the great young quarterbacks in their division. The AFC South had no good quarterbacks not that long ago. All of a sudden, the Titans will play six games against CJ Stroud, Trevor Lawrence, and Anthony Richardson. They should part with their third-round selection to pick up Reddick before the season begins.