A real-life nightmare has just unfolded on the field for the New York Jets Tuesday night against the Buffalo Bills, as their shiny new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has been carted off the game after apparently suffering an injury. Rodgers was still trying to finish his first official drive in the regular season in New York uniform when he got hurt.

Immediately, X (formerly Twitter) lit up with a ton of reactions to Aaron Rodgers, who was later carted into the locker room.

Rodgers was trying to avoid Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd when he appeared to sustain the injury. The severity of Rodgers' injury has yet to be ascertained, but at the time of this writing, the quarterback is deemed questionable to return by the Jets due to an ankle issue.

With Aaron Rodgers off the field, the Jets will have to rely on Zach Wilson to handle the quarterbacking duties against the Bills, who must be just as surprised as everybody else is with what happened so early in the contest.

The arrival of Rodgers to New York via a trade with the Green Bay Packers back in April made the Jets arguably the biggest story of the 2023 offseason. The Jets were viewed as just a quality quarterback away from becoming a legitimate playoff contender in the NFL, so having a future Hall of Famer in the form Rodgers definitely raised expectations and the ceiling of New York, which finished the 2022 NFL season with seven wins despite a putrid offense.