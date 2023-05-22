With voluntary OTAs beginning this week, the New York Jets will begin to get a look at their seven picks from the 2023 NFL Draft. First impressions are important, but it won’t be until training camp in July and August when the Jets rookie class will be properly evaluated.

Not surprisingly, expectations are higher for New York’s top two picks than for those players selected on Day 3 of the draft. Defensive end Will McDonald IV (first round, 15th overall) should be in the rotation as an edge rusher this season. And Joe Tippmann (second round, 43rd overall) will compete with veteran Connor McGovern to be the starting center.

Linebacker Zaire Barnes (sixth round, 184th overall) and defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse (sixth round, 204th overall) should get the opportunity to contribute on special teams as rookies. And it likely will be a developmental season for tackle Carter Warren (fourth round, 120th overall) and tight end Zack Kuntz (seventh round, 220th overall).

That leaves one player to be the Jets’ best rookie sleeper to make an impact in the 2023 NFL season.

Jets rookie sleeper: Israel Abanikanda, RB, fifth round, 143rd overall

There’s a chance Israel Abanikanda could take on a big role in the Jets offense as a rookie. Though Breece Hall is the clear-cut number one running back, the second-year pro is coming back from a torn ACL that short-circuited his rookie season in 2022. The Jets will want to be cautious with Hall throughout training camp and perhaps early in the regular season. That could open the door for Abanikanda to get on the field early and often with the offensive starters and move up the Jets depth chart.

Like Hall, Abanikanda is an explosive back who is a home run threat every time he touches the football. He led the NCAA with 20 rushing touchdowns last season and 21 TDs from scrimmage (one receiving).

“When I see green, I know I’m going to score,” Abanikanda said after the draft.

Playing for the Pittsburgh Panthers, Abanikanda led the ACC in rushing with 1,431 yards in 2022. He rushed for 100 yards or more in nine of 11 games.

A track star in high school, Abanikanda ran a sub 4.4 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s got a quick first cut and has breakaway speed past the line of scrimmage.

Abanikanda must beat out third-year pro Michael Carter and 2022 undrafted free agent Zonovan “Bam” Knight for playing time. Those two — Carter, in particular – struggled badly after Hall was injured in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.

Though Jets coach Robert Saleh pegs Carter to have a big bounce back season, Abanikanda is a more exciting option. As such, keep your eye on the fifth-round pick. He’s got a chance to make an impact this season.