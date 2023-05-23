Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The first look at New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been quite the sight for the fans. However, he suffered an injury during OTAs and proceeded to watch from the sideline. Now, it has been revealed that Rodgers has a strained calf, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

‘I’m told Aaron Rodgers has a strained calf, per sources. It’s considered minor as of now. The anticipation is he should be back fairly quick.’

The good news is Rodgers should be back quickly, but til not the best sign to see him suffer an injury so early.

Former Green Bay Packers WR Allen Lazard also suffered an injury during OTAs, so it hasn’t been a good day for former Green Bay players.

After Rodgers suffered the injury, he stood on the field and watched practice unfold and saw Zach Wilson deliver some decent-looking passes in the process.

I’m not going to speculate about @AaronRodgers12 standing to the side for practice today. Will wait for Rodgers to speak for himself. pic.twitter.com/7OniI8abLR — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 23, 2023

With Rodgers in New York, the expectations for the Jets are through the roof, especially after the long, grueling process involving the trade with the Packers.

Rodgers’ first looks at Jets practices came with quite the reaction from the fans. He even showcased his rushing skills, and head coach Robert Saleh and the entire team seem to be pleased with him running the show in New York.

The good news about this Rodgers’ injury is that it is only May, so there is certainly nothing to worry about for the time being. Worst case, Wilson throws the passes during the OTAs and Rodgers watches from the sidelines and gives him some tips.