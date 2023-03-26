Netflix has announced that You, the popular thriller series starring Penn Badgley as the notorious serial killer Joe Goldberg, has been renewed for a fifth and final season. Season 5 will see a change in showrunners, with Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo taking over from Sera Gamble, who developed the show with Greg Berlanti and ran it for the first four seasons. Netflix also teased fans with the question of whether Joe Goldberg will finally get his judgment day.

As Season 4 ended, Joe was on top of his game, having successfully returned to New York City with his new love, Kate, who inherited her father’s fortune. Despite his past misdeeds, he appeared to have everything he ever wanted.

Gamble, who is stepping back from day-to-day show running to focus on new projects, expressed her gratitude in a statement to co-creator Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, Berlanti Productions, Alloy Entertainment, and their partners at Warner Bros and Netflix. She said she was proud of what they had accomplished and felt privileged to pass the torch to the new showrunners, reported by Deadline.

The fourth season of You was split into two parts, with the first half airing on February 9 and audiences getting the second half a month later. Although the show hit number one on Netflix’s internal charts with the second half of its fourth season, the numbers didn’t stack up to its third season.

You premiered in 2018 on Lifetime but was canceled. However, when it became available on Netflix in December 2018, it became a massive success, generating memes and a huge following. Netflix resurrected the show, and it has been a global hit on the streaming platform ever since. Fans will undoubtedly be eagerly anticipating the final season of the show and finding out what fate awaits Joe Goldberg.