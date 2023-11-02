Lauren London will receive a healthy payday after the estate of Nipsey Hussle settled. His kids are set to get an equal amount of half.

Actress Lauren London has secured a significant portion of the late Nipsey Hussle‘s estate, as revealed by recent reports. The rapper's elder brother, Blacc Sam, disclosed that the estate is valued at a total of $11 million. In accordance with Nipsey's wishes, his two children, Emani and Kross, will equally inherit 50% of his assets, which include $7 million in various bank accounts and $4 million from several companies, alongside a 2012 Chevy Suburban and other holdings, Vibe reveals.

As the mother of Nipsey Hussle's 7-year-old son Kross, Lauren London is set to receive half of the remaining estate. Meanwhile, Nipsey's other son, Emani, is slated to inherit the other half, ensuring a fair division among the siblings.

Additionally, it was disclosed earlier this year that Puma continues to contribute to a trust fund for the rapper's children, demonstrating ongoing support for the family even after Nipsey's tragic passing in 2019.

The news of the estate's distribution emerges amidst a legal feud between Nipsey Hussle's estate and Tanisha Foster, the mother of his eldest child, Emani. Although Nipsey's family was granted physical custody of Emani in 2019, Foster alleges that their financial status and influence swayed the court's decision.

The rapper's untimely death occurred on March 31, 2019, outside his Marathon Clothing Store in South Los Angeles. Eric Holder Jr. was charged with Nipsey's murder and was convicted after a trial in July of the following year. In February, Holder received a 60-year prison sentence for the tragic shooting, bringing a degree of closure to the devastating loss of the beloved artist. R.I.P. Nip.