It might seem counterintuitive for the future wife of the third richest man in the world, who owns a $500 million superyacht with a wooden sculpture of her likeness carved into it, to play it coy and subtle when it comes to their engagement story, but that seems to be how Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos want to handle the news that they’re tying the knot (so far at least). Lauren Sánchez dropped a playful hint in her Instagram story on Thursday with the message “Cannes 2023. That was fun” along with a pic of her in a white dress looking away from camera.

So for all those wondering — did Bezos show up in a giant Amazon box where he could literally pop out to pop the question, or did he force his already mistreated Amazon factory workers to use gardening tools from the warehouse inventory to carve “Will you marry me?” into farmland in a crop circles-like formation so pilot Sánchez could fly over to read the message? — we’ll just have to wait and see if more details emerged.

What does seem clear is that TV journalist/pilot Sanchez and world’s richest bald billionaire Bezos at some point got engaged during their vacation to the South of France, according to People magazine. The new fiancé and fiancée originally went public with their relationship in January 2019, after Bezos announced he was getting divorced from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, with whom he has four children.

Sánchez, the former co-host of Good Day LA, was also in the middle of a divorce at the time, from Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, her husband of 13 years with whom she has two children. (Sánchez also has a son from a prior relationship with former NFL all-pro tight end Tony Gonzalez).

Here’s hoping there’s room for all of happy couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez‘s new step kids in that superyacht!