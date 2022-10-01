Lee Corso gets key update from fellow ESPN personality after sudden absence from College Gameday

Longtime ESPN College Gameday analyst Lee Corso was absent from the show on Saturday. This immediately drew concern about the 87-year old’s health. ESPN’s Chris Fowler provided an update on Corso after he spoke with him.

Update after speaking with Mr Corso. He was cracking jokes and feeling OK. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/A8v7zyOlMH — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) October 1, 2022

“I am really relieved and reassured after talking to my dear friend and the living legend Lee Corso,” Fowler said. “He wasn’t able to be on Gameday this morning. Something didn’t feel right today, he just wanted to have some tests done. They did those tests, he’s feeling fine, he’s in good spirits. He was making jokes on the phone.”

Lee Corso has been around the college football world since the 1950’s. He played quarterback at Florida State from 1953-1957 before beginning his coaching career in 1958. He got his first head coaching gig in 1969 with Louisville. He went on to coach until 1985 and became a College Gameday analyst in 1987.

At 87-years old, Lee Corso still possesses one of the sharpest football minds on the show. Despite not feeling well on Saturday, Chris Fowler revealed that being unable to make picks on ESPN College Gameday bothered Lee Corso.

“It bothered him (Corso) not to be able to be there and make the headgear pick of the Clemson Tigers,” Fowler said. “But he wants everyone to know how much he appreciates their positive energy and the well-wishers. And we look forward to seeing him real soon.”

College Gameday is certainly not the same without Lee Corso. We hope he can return as soon as he can to the show.