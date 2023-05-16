Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom New Game Plus

A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is finally out and we are excited to share with you the news that this game is one of the best-rated games this year in 2023 so far. With this Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom article, we share with you if the game has a new game plus, one that most of the fans are clamoring for.

Does Tears of the Kingdom have a New Game Plus?

If you are one of the fans who are looking forward to seeing a New Game Plus in the latest installment of the Legend of Zelda, the straight answer is a no. There is a possibility that the game would get an update in the future that might feature this New Game Plus mode and we are looking forward to this being done.

There was a time when The Legend of Zelda had a variation of the New Game Plus and was called Master Mode. Unlike the traditional New Game Plus, Master Mode was available to play right at the get-go. In Breath of the Wild, you didn’t need to beat in a full regular breakthrough the game to get to unlock the Master Mode. Master Mode was its own separate game mode and everything needed to be earned will be needed to be earned all over again. There are a lot of similarities between a New Game Plus and the Master Mode such as enemies and opponents being stronger than the regular playthrough version but they also had a health regeneration ability making fights with enemies and bosses be on a whole different level.

Despite the fact that there is no New Game Plus mode for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, there is a total estimate of at least 65 hours for you to complete the entire game that includes the main storyline alongside the side quests available. If you want to complete the game while riding a majestic mount, make sure to read our guide on how to get all the mounts and know that there is a surprise waiting for all of the Tears of the Kingdom players when you connect your Breath of the Wild saved file to the game.

