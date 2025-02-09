The internet exploded Saturday when reports claimed that LiAngelo Ball cheated on his now-ex girlfriend, Miss Nikki Baby, and got the mistress pregnant. The mistress in question is Rashia Nicole, who was later featured in a photo with the former G League player via his Instagram Story.
Prior to Gelo posting the photo, the former reality star, whose real name is Nikki Mudarris, confirmed the rumors with a post on her Instagram page.
“I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me,” she began. “I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3½ years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me how he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.”
The reality star says she is shocked by Gelo's decision to leave his family and that not long ago they were very happy. Gelo and Mudarris share two children together, a son born in July 2023 and a daughter born in December 2024.
“We were just happy and planning family photos – I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing,” she added. “The ultimate portrayal is not even the word. My daughter is not even two months old and dealing with this and postpartum is very hard.
“Please pray for me & my healing because I will get through this. I have to be strong for my kids but I have absolutely no words. Karma is real and God don't like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family.”
Rashida Nicole Reacts To Miss Nikki Baby's Post About LiAngelo Ball
It wasn't long after Miss Nikki Baby's post went live that it was reposted by several blog sites, which later garnered a reaction from Rashida Nicole.
“Loud & Wrong! But I ain't clearing nothing!” Rashida Nicole (@iamrnicole) stated on her Instagram Story on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Despite her first post on her Instagram Story, she decided later that she would speak out about the situation.
“I wasn't even going to address this but I'm tired of people playing victim on the internet. People move on things change. It may not be addressed to the internet because not for y'all,” Rashida Nicole said in a video on her Instagram Story.
“Everyone coming for me trying to sl*t shame me, woman shame me and I'm so sick of that narrative. Y'all so quick to blame the woman. Y'all don't know what's going on,” she continued.
“People love to play victim for the internet and half the time that woman don't have those kids,” she says, referring to Mudarris. “Be clear there [is no] abandonment over here. Number two the lady and her family are racist. I don't care what anyone says.”
That wasn't all. After Gelo posted the photo of the two taking a mirror pic in the bathroom, Rashida Nicole continued to troll Miss Nikki Baby.
“I have receipts. You better lay low. This is not what you want, ” Rashida Nicole wrote on her Instagram Story, seemingly threatening the former reality show star.
In the next clip in her Instagram Story, she reposted a photo on her feed of a toilet with the message “all of your opinions and advice,” speaking of all of the comments she's received since going public with her romance with the rising rapper.
In the last post on her Instagram Story, she posted a close-up of she and Gelo's hands at dinner, writing, “Meanwhile…wine & dine [two laughing emojis].”
Miss Nikki Baby also responded to the situation via her Instagram Story.
“The same way you get them is the same way you lose them, thinking you winning by getting pregnant by a man with a newborn is crazy work,” Nikki wrote.
While Nikki is 34 and Gelo is 26, she said that there is an alleged larger age gap between Gelo and Rashida Nicole.
“Also to clarify, in terms of age.. the girl he left his family for is older than me.”
Nikki also took the time to defend herself against Rashida Nicole's statements about her not being around her kids often. She also called Gelo a “coward” because he told her that Rashida Nicole was pregnant via text.
“I'm not with my kids??? The only person who not with them is they daddy. B**** u wanted attention u got it. You can keep him,” she added in a separate post.
After the posts on her Instagram Story, Nikki doubled down and shared who she really has a problem with in all of this.
“My issues with about my family and my children are with my baby daddy,” she continued. “I'm not addressing no side b****.”
“Anyways back to my KIDS. That's all that matters. I'm done giving this sh*t attention,” she concluded.