The New York Liberty take on the Phoenix Mercury. Our WNBA odds series has our Liberty Mercury prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Liberty Mercury.

The New York Liberty lost their first home game since May this past weekend. They lost to the Connecticut Sun, 72-64. Their offense bogged down, and they simply couldn't figure out the Sun's defense in the last three quarters. New York did not score more than 14 points in any of the final three quarters. The Liberty managed just 26 points in the second half. That's not going to cut it. What made the loss difficult for the Liberty — now 25-5 through 30 games, still the best in the WNBA — is that Connecticut was coming off a game on Friday night, playing a back-to-back set. The Liberty had Friday night off. New York should have been able to match Connecticut's energy, but it didn't. New York needs to bring the level of energy it needs to play at a championship level. One game can reasonably be seen as an aberration — it happens — but the first-place team in the W doesn't want to establish negative habits with September and the playoffs not that far away.

The Phoenix Mercury are coming off a split of two road games in Atlanta against the Dream. Phoenix lost the first game last Wednesday but bounced back and won the rematch on Friday. Phoenix wants to maintain its No. 6 position in the league and not fall to No. 7, the spot currently held by the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark.

Here are the Liberty-Mercury WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Liberty-Mercury Odds

New York Liberty: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Phoenix Mercury: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +184

Over: 162.5 (-110)

Under: 162.5 (-110)

How To Watch Liberty vs Mercury

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, Mercury Live, WNBA League Pass

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

Sabrina Ionescu missed a few games with a neck injury last week. She returned to the New York lineup on Saturday versus the Connecticut Sun but was predictably rusty and not on top of her game. Ionescu was 3 of 13, a key reason the Liberty scored only 64 points in the game and under 40 total points in the final three quarters of a rare home loss, just New York's second of the season. Expect a much better game from Ionescu here, helping New York to re-establish itself as the best team in the WNBA against a good but not great Phoenix team which is fighting just to stay above .500 and in sixth place in the league.

Why The Mercury Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Mercury played the Liberty in Phoenix a few months ago. The game was one of the best, most intense competitions in the WNBA this season. With questions surrounding Sabrina Ionescu — and how effective she will be as she tries to regain rhythm after her injury absence — Phoenix might be catching New York at the right time. New York is the clear-cut favorite for the WNBA championship right now. The Liberty will get everyone's best shot, very much including Phoenix, which is playing at home and should have an energized crowd at its back. The Mercury covering the 5.5-point spread looks attractive here.

Final Liberty-Mercury Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Mercury, but we simply don't know how well Sabrina Ionescu will play. Therefore, we recommend that you pass on this game.

Final Liberty-Mercury Prediction & Pick: Mercury +5.5