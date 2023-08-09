Actor and Hard Knocks narrator Liev Schreiber — better known to some as Ray Donovan — goes by a more holy nickname in Aaron Rodgers‘ mind. Recently dubbed the “Voice of God” by the new Jets' quarterback, Schreiber dropped in for the show's premiere episode in apropos fashion when he arrived by helicopter to training camp to chat with Rodgers.

“Full disclosure, I wanted to drive but the producers thought a helicopter might be more dramatic…” said Schreiber. “I should’ve ironed my shirt,” he joked while walking to the practice field after getting off the sleek black chopper.

Rodgers famously grumbled recently about his team being chosen to appear on the show this season. Although he also added that “one of the only things I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God, who narrates it, Liev.” Rodgers continued, “I hope I get to meet him.”

That was music to Hard Knocks' producers ears, who arranged the introduction during a break in practice. Rodgers repeated his moniker for Schreiber to his teammate Zach Wilson during the premiere episode. As the helicopter was landing, Rodgers explained it was “the narrator of Hard Knocks… the voice of God.”

Rodgers first ingratiated himself to Schreiber, telling the actor “I've been a fan of yours forever. It's great to see you.”

Schreiber returned the compliment — reminding Rodgers how happy he's made New Yorkers by joining the Jets, and stressing how enjoyable it is to watch him play.

A bit later, Rodgers asked Schreiber if he played any sports growing up, and Schreiber confessed he “played football very badly.”

“I doubt that,” Rodgers consoled him.

Then, the inevitable subject of Rodgers' disappointment in being the team chosen for this season came up. Schreiber asked Rodgers, “So tell me, how come nobody wants to do the show?”

“I think people are worried about it being a distraction,” Rodgers admitted. “There’s a lot of misnomers about it, I’ve had a great experience.”

“I love it, it’s a great show,” said Schreiber.

The love fest continued between the two when Rodgers told Schreiber that he is amazing, to which the Emmy nominee said that he doesn’t do anything and “I’m just ripping off John Facenda,” who was the former narrator of NFL Films.

“You’re the best though,” Rodgers said to Schreiber before he walked away.

“No, he was,” the self-effacing Schreiber added.

HBO saved more of the Aaron Rodgers-Liev Schreiber conversation for the episode's end credits. If this season premiere is any indication, with fun, topical surprises like the “Voice of God” dropping in, we could be in a for a fun season of Hard Knocks.