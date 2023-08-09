The New York Jets are featured on HBO's Hard Knocks as they look to turn around the struggling franchise with the addition of Aaron Rodgers and many new weapons, and head coach Robert Saleh is firing up the players with powerful speeches.

Robert Saleh is entering his third season with the Jets after starting 11-23 in his tenure, and he is using every tactic he can to right the ship this year, including animal metaphors.

“Did you know that the only bird in the world that will attack an Eagle is a crow. The crow will perch on the Eagle's back and peck at its neck. Rather than fight back and tear the crow to pieces, the Eagle spreads its wings and soars as high as it possibly can. Eventually, the crow suffocates and falls back to earth,” Saleh began his speech to the team.

He proceeded to tie the metaphor back into other team's targeting them, and explained how they were going to step up to the challenge and be the eagle, not the crow.

“We have a great deal of hype around us with all kinds of expectations. And with great expectations, we know that there is going to be a whole lot of people and crows expecting us to fall on our face. What are you doing to find that little bit more to get us closer to being a great f***ing team?” he challenged his players on Hard Knocks.

“If we come together and challenge ourselves to do a little more each day, the crows will fall by themselves. Embrace what we are capable of. Embrace that we aren't the same old Jets. Embrace that we do have a target on our backs,” Saleh finished.

While Hard Knocks is usually focused on the worst teams, it is a unique situation this year as they are covering the Jets hopeful upswing. Saleh's team has the seventh-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +1700, despite not winning a playoff game since 2010. They are also -134 to make the playoffs in a stacked AFC East division, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.