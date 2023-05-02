Lil Nas X knows how to get people talking. The “Old Town Road” singer shut down the Met Gala wearing metallic body paint, bejeweled crystals and pearls, and a matching silver thong. He also wore long silver fingernails and platform boots.

Tweets have already come in complimenting the singer for his risk-taking.

“Now this is what we come for when we see the #MetGala Look at what Lil Nas X is serving us today,” one user wrote.

Memes have also already started coming in comparing the musician to Guy Diamond from the 2016 film Trolls.

A fan account for the entertainer applauded his ability to always know how to make an entrance on a red carpet.

“Lil Nas X’s ability to stand out on red carpets should be studied,” the account wrote.

The Grammy-winning singer even got to collect some selfies with Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and “Industry Baby” collaborator Jack Harlow.

The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York. The theme of this year’s event is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which is to honor the late Chanel creative director’s work, and attendees are asked to dress in the aesthetic of the theme.

The exhibit will also showcase 150 of his designs and some sketches. By showcasing the late designer’s past work it will “underscore his complex creative process and the collaborative relationships with his premières, or head seamstresses. Lagerfeld’s fluid lines united his designs for Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous label, Karl Lagerfeld, creating a diverse and prolific body of work unparalleled in the history of fashion,” the official Metropolitan Museum site states.