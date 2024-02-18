Linda Hamilton revealed that, despite her fandom for Stranger Things, she may not be watching the final season because she's in it.

While the longtime cast will be front and center for the final season of Stranger Things, there are still some big new additions to the cast to partake in the sendoff to one of Netflix's most popular shows. One of those additions is Linda Hamilton who, despite her excitement for the season, said it may have also ruined Stranger Things for her.

Hamilton was speaking about her experience on Stranger Things with Us Weekly, via the Hollywood Reporter, when she revealed that she may not end up watching the final season when it premieres. She said it had nothing to do with Stranger Things' quality, which Hamilton is an outspoken fan of, but rather that she has no desire to watch herself on screen.

“I’ve watched every season with relish. I just love it,” Hamilton said. “So it’s kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don’t [feel that I] fit in there. That’s a whole world set in the ’80s.”

“I never watch [a project] once I’m in something. It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So, I won’t be watching [season five].”

Hamilton still spoke extremely highly of her experience on the series and working with its creators, the Duffer Brothers. She specifically pointed to their ability to convey the “shape of the character” she would be portraying without giving away key aspects of the final season's story.

It still isn't clear who Hamilton's character will be or what purpose she could serve in Stranger Things final season.

Stranger Things fifth and final season picks up some time after the events of season four's finale, where it initially seemed like Hawkins managed to avoid disaster and the Vecna had seemingly been defeated. This was not the case, however, as the final shot revealed The Upside Down was beginning to bleed into the real world and slowly engulfing Hawkins.

Stranger Things season five is in production.